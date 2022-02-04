Dubai, UAE : HH Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy, has blessed the decision of the Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), with the agreement of the Hassyan Energy Company, to convert the 2,400MW Hassyan Power Complex in Dubai from clean coal to natural gas.

"This step supports Dubai's energy supply security by diversifying the energy mix through the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050 and Dubai’s carbon neutrality strategy 2050 to provide 100% of the energy production capacity from clean energy sources by 2050. The move is also in line with international efforts to reduce relying on high carbon emissions energy sources. The initiative is consistent with the pivotal role that gas is expected to play in enabling economic growth in the UAE over the next fifty years,” said HH Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum.

“In line with the vision and directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to make Dubai a carbon neutral economy by 2050, we implement a number of programmes and mechanisms within the energy and water sector,” said HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA and Chairman of Hassyan Energy.

"To achieve the directives of the wise leadership and in support of the UAE’s efforts to reduce the effects of global warming and climate change, we are moving steadily with our initiatives that reduce carbon emissions. Dubai has a clear strategy and specific goals to increase the share of renewable and clean energy in the energy mix. Natural gas is considered a safe and environmentally friendly source of energy. The Hassyan natural gas power complex will be an addition to the Jebel Ali power and water desalination complex, which is one of the main pillars for providing Dubai with reliable, efficient and high-quality electricity and water services," added Al Tayer.

“Hassyan Energy endorses fully the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai and the decision of DEWA, in encouraging and promoting cleaner energy initiatives and reducing emissions. Hassyan Energy is proud to contribute to the success of Dubai towards its goal of a future carbon neutral economy” said Mohammad Abunayyan, Chairman of Acwa Power and Board Member of Hassyan Energy.

According to a study approved by the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy, achieving zero carbon emissions requires action across all major sectors. These include the Power & Water sector through massive roll out of solar generation along with energy storage, carbon capture technologies for fossil fuel power plants, demand flexibilization, green hydrogen for power and water production and Sea Water Reverse Osmosis plants utilizing clean energy for water production; the Transportation sector through increased vehicle efficiency standards, switchover to electric and hydrogen fuel vehicles along with enhanced utilization of public transport; Industry through switchover from fossil fuels to electricity from the grid, green hydrogen and solar heat for some industrial processes, carbon capture for other process emissions; Buildings with efficient cooling for majority of buildings and maximum energy efficiency for all new buildings by 2050; and Waste through carbon capture on waste-to-energy plants, landfill gas capture and recycling.

The Hassyan Complex includes a water desalination project with a production capacity of 120 Million Imperial Gallons of Water per Day (MIGD) using Reverse Osmosis (RO) based on the Independent Water Producer (IWP) model. RO requires less energy than Multi-Stage Flash distillation (MSF) plants, making it a more sustainable choice for water desalination.

