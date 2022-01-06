PHOTO
- As the aviation industry looks forward to an imminent post-Covid recovery, pandemic-era passenger trends – including heightened concerns about health and hygiene – will likely persist for some time, according to popular flight-booking site Wingie
BERLIN : The commercial aviation sector has experienced considerable turbulence since Covid-19 first emerged in early 2020 – a year that saw global air travel decline by a staggering 67 percent. In the two years since, the pandemic has had a profound impact on passenger trends and preferences, a new survey by Germany-based travel site Wingie has found.
“Covid has dramatically changed the attitudes and priorities of most travelers today,” Orkun Özkan, senior commercial manager of Wingie, says. “Before the pandemic, health and hygiene concerns were relatively insignificant. Now they’re among the leading factors affecting flight selection.”
Ticket Prices No Longer ‘Top Priority’
Designed to track changing customer habits, the survey found that two out of three passengers (66.67%) prefer seats at the front of the aircraft, while only 6% want to sit in the rear. “This suggests that most people want to minimize time spent on the plane, presumably due to health concerns,” Özkan says.
Other findings, however, serve to reconfirm longstanding pre-pandemic customer trends. For example, a large majority of passengers still prefer window seats (82%), while most still opt for morning departures (36%) rather than overnight ‘red-eye’ flights (12.5%).
One of the survey’s more interesting findings is that, despite increased health concerns, in-flight food service – at no additional cost – remains a “top priority” for more than one third (35%) of those surveyed. Ticket prices, by contrast, no longer represent a top priority for most passengers as they did in the pre-pandemic period, the survey found.
Tracking Trends with Eye on Customer Satisfaction
Available in five different languages, Wingie’s global flight-booking service allows it to instantly track the changing habits and preferences of its more than 17 million users worldwide. “With the use of digital technology, we can closely follow changing trends – in real time – with a view to optimizing customer satisfaction,” Özkan says.
Özkan believes global air traffic will soon return to pre-pandemic levels, especially in light of ongoing vaccination campaigns. “But pandemic-era passenger trends will likely persist – at least in the short- to mid-term.”
-Ends-
Contacts:
Tulay Genç
info@b2press.com
© Press Release 2022
Disclaimer: The contents of this press release was provided from an external third party provider. This website is not responsible for, and does not control, such external content. This content is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither this website nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this press release.
The press release is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Neither this website nor our affiliates shall be liable for any errors or inaccuracies in the content, or for any actions taken by you in reliance thereon. You expressly agree that your use of the information within this article is at your sole risk.
To the fullest extent permitted by applicable law, this website, its parent company, its subsidiaries, its affiliates and the respective shareholders, directors, officers, employees, agents, advertisers, content providers and licensors will not be liable (jointly or severally) to you for any direct, indirect, consequential, special, incidental, punitive or exemplary damages, including without limitation, lost profits, lost savings and lost revenues, whether in negligence, tort, contract or any other theory of liability, even if the parties have been advised of the possibility or could have foreseen any such damages.