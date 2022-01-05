Dubai: His Excellency Mohamed Bin Hadi Al Hussaini, Minister of State for Financial Affairs, visited The Bahamas pavilion at the Sustainability District at Expo 2020 Dubai. The pavilion, themed ‘Preserving Paradise’, reflects the country’s beautiful nature and biological diversity while educating visitors about the challenges facing The Bahamas in the field of climate change.

During his visit, His Excellency Mohamed Al Hussaini was briefed on The Bahamas’ traditions, heritage, and history; and demonstrated the promising opportunities of the various investment and business projects in the country, including local goods and products. The pavilion contains a business area to introduce the ease of doing business and investments at The Bahamas.

His Excellency stressed on the important role that Expo 2020 Dubai plays as a pioneering platform that showcases different countries’ experiences and history, allowing them to share their thoughts and ideas on global challenges to devise solutions that will help build a sustainable future.

His Excellency was also briefed on the authentic Bahamian art inspired by its nature, as well as sculptures that capture the essence of the Bahamian diverse heritage. Additionally, His Excellency also reviewed the climate challenges that The Bahamas and other small islands face, foremost of which is global warming and its impact on the ecosystem in these islands. The Bahamas Pavilion serves as an inspiration that calls on the global community to devise sound solutions to help achieve comprehensive sustainability.

