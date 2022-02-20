Hamdan Bin Mohammed Smart University (HBMSU) hosted a high-level delegation from the Granada Chamber of Commerce and University of Granada to discuss prospects for cooperation in areas related to enhancing the educational system, vocational training, and scientific research. The meeting provided the opportunity for all parties to exchange knowledge and experiences in the field and explored ways to strengthen their linkages and connections.

The visit included a meeting between Prof. Nabil Baydoun, Vice Chancellor, Academic Affairs of HBMSU and Mr. Enrique Herrera Viedma, Vice-Chancellor, the University of Granada, along with several administrative and educational staff from both universities, and representatives from the Granada Chamber of Commerce. Discussions focused on potential bilateral cooperation in areas aimed at enhancing relations, transferring, disseminating, and enriching knowledge in the Arab world, and upskilling the workforce.

The delegates expressed appreciation to HBMSU, commending its achievements and leadership in the Middle East in terms of innovation, smart education, and development of science and technology.

-Ends-

Send us your press releases to pressrelease.zawya@refinitiv.com

© Press Release 2022