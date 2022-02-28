Doha:– Hamad Bin Khalifa University (HBKU), a member of Qatar Foundation (QF), has signed a four-year cooperation agreement with the Jassim & Hamad bin Jassim (HBJ) Charitable Foundation, which provides for the university to receive a financial grant of QR10 million that will go towards the HBKU Support Fund Program.

The agreement creates a framework for cooperation for the two organizations to achieve mutual objectives, including social and human development. It was recently signed by Mr. Saeed Mathkar Al-Hajri, Board Member and Chief Executive Officer of the HBJ Foundation, and Dr. Ahmed M. Hasnah, President of HBKU.

The financial grant to support the HBKU Fund is one of the means of cooperation under the agreement. Future opportunities will also be overseen by a joint committee that will be formed to facilitate the implementation of the agreement.

The HBKU Fund was established by the university in 2021 to support its vision and objectives, which strongly align with Qatar’s efforts to achieve economic, social, and sustainable development. HBKU’s academic and research mission addresses areas of national priority and focuses on solutions to social, ethical, and economic challenges.

On this occasion, Mr. Saeed Mathkar Al-Hajri said: “The agreement signed with HBKU reflects HBJ’s strong belief in the cultural and scientific role played by the university through its various initiatives and programs. We, at HBJ, are pleased to finance the HBKU Support Fund Program. This support is being provided to the university based on the direct instruction of H.E. Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al Thani, founding member of HBJ. It would contribute to establishing a continuous and effective partnership between the two entities to create comprehensive and sustainable development impacts. Our partnership will focus on building human resources and empowering them scientifically and academically to keep pace with the changing demands of the current age.”

Al-Hajri added: “Our Foundation has an extended and constructive partnership with QF. HBJ contributes to financing the construction of Hamad bin Jassim Center for Computer Science Education, in collaboration with Carnegie Mellon University in Qatar. This agreement practically embodies our vision 'Health and Education for a Better Life', through which HBJ emphasizes its keen attention to supporting the educational ecosystem and highlights its efforts exerted in developing efficient human resources to act as real partners in the comprehensive renaissance witnessed by Qatar.”

For his part, Dr. Ahmad M. Hasnah, HBKU President, expressed his gratitude to the HBJ Foundation for their support, stating: “This partnership comes as part of our shared corporate social responsibility programs and HBJ Foundation’s efforts to fulfill development objectives and support educational institutions in achieving Qatar National Vision 2030 and the Sustainable Development Goals.”

For its part, the HBJ Foundation aims to carry out human development programs in health and education with a focus on achieving sustainability, social solidarity, and meeting the needs of unprivileged communities in Qatar and abroad.

Over the past decade, HBKU has endeavored to develop integrated, world-class academic programs and national research capabilities that advance Qatar's knowledge-based economy and create solutions to sustainability and other challenges. For information on its programs and admission requirements, please visit hbku.edu.qa

