Prof. Dr. Ahmed Saad, veteran in the financial capital markets in Egypt as well as Africa and GCC and one of the country's most influential advisors, has joined Hafez & Partners as Executive Director, heading the capital markets practice.
With a career furnished with accolades and positions of leadership, supervisory and advisory roles, Dr. Saad previously served as Executive Chairman and Deputy Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Capital Market Authority (replaced by the Financial Regulatory Authority), the Chief Counselor of the Financial Regulatory Authority (previously named the Egyptian Financial Supervisory Authority), the Chairman of the Board of the Civil Aviation Finance Holding Company, and the Chairman of the Egyptian Accounting Standards Review Committee and the Egyptian Standards for Auditing Review. His expertise has been sought after by several public and private sector entities where he assumed positions of Board Member, Senior Advisor and Training Expert. Some of the entities include the Central Bank of Egypt, the Anti-Money Laundering Unit, the Egyptian Stock Exchange, the Financial Regulatory Authority, Misr for Central Clearing, Depository and Registry (MCDR), the Egyptian Holding Company for Airport and Air Navigation, the Settlement Guarantee Fund, Social Housing and Mortgage Finance Fund, and the Investor Protection Fund to name a few.
"Dr. Ahmed Saad has played an instrumental role in impacting and shaping Egypt's regulatory capital market environment, having spearheaded licensing rules, and amending the Capital Market Act in Law No.123. With such profound knowledge of the ins and outs of this everchanging market, we are confident that with Dr. Saad on board, our capital market practice will be unparalleled," confirms Ahmed Hafez, Managing Partner – Hafez & Partners.
Commenting on his new role, Dr. Ahmed Saad said, “I look forward to adding value to Hafez & Partners’ team, building on a common vision towards shaping the capital market law practice in Egypt”.
With the firm's team of professionals adopting Hafez & Partners' Capital Market legal agenda, Dr. Saad will advise on regulatory compliance and structuring deals built on deep insights in key sectors. He is tasked with tapping into creative resources that facilitate the complete spectrum of all matters related to capital market and non-banking financial activity (e.g., microfinance, consumer finance, investment funds, pension funds, etc.) from deliberations, incorporation, structuring, listing and public offerings.
Dr. Saad’s expertise is both academic and practical, having published a multitude of literature in finance, investment, and management. Recipient of both local and international awards such as the Award for Best Innovative Financial Sergeant in Africa, Dr. Saad has contributed to the development of market regulations and legislation, such as the law of financial leasing, regulations regarding the securitization of bond issues, and the executive regulations regarding anti money laundering law.
Hafez & Partners pride themselves in the skills, talents and legal proficiency of its partners and team who have a solid track record as business lawyers. The firm offers practical and innovative legal solutions, with services such as M&As, corporate restructurings, projects, banking and finance, litigation, and arbitration. Representing local corporations and multinationals, Hafez & Partners have closed deals and transactions worth billions of dollars in sectors including telecommunication, ICT, oil & gas, tourism, real estate, banking, finance, and aviation.
