Dubai, United Arab Emirates - Tarsus Group, organizers of the Labelexpo Global Series, has announced that the Middle East and North Africa’s leading print and package printing show, Gulf Pack & Print (GPP), will now take place between 24-26 May 2022 at the Dubai World Trade Center.
Lisa Milburn, managing director, Gulf Print & Pack commented: ‘We have taken the decision to run Gulf Pack & Print next year, when we believe the regional commercial print market will have fully recovered, and along with the continued growth of the labels and package printing sectors we will be able to deliver a far better experience to both visitors and exhibitors.’
Jade Grace, portfolio director at Tarsus Group, said: ‘We are already seeing a recovery in the Middle East print market, and we believe if it follows this positive trajectory, we can return to the full working machinery show that the industry is familiar with and missing.’
Grace pointed out that many Gulf Print & Pack visitors have traditionally come from outside the Middle East region, and from Africa in particular, reflecting Dubai’s status as a hub for the whole MENA region. ‘We have already had a significant number of enquiries from African visitors, and we believe these numbers will only get better in the late spring when more people will be comfortable travelling.’
