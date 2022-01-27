The Gulf Craft Experience Centre is designed to give both UAE and international clientele a hands-on insight into Gulf Craft’s luxury offerings.

Strategically located at Dubai’s Port Rashid, Gulf Craft’s Experience Centre is the first of its kind for the shipyard, underlining the company’s ambition to elevate the yacht buying experience for their clients.

After a record breaking 2021, the opening of the Centre further establishes Gulf Craft as an industry leader in 2022 – which also marks the 40th anniversary of the UAE-based yacht builder.

Dubai, UAE : Celebrating its 40-year anniversary in 2022, Gulf Craft is earmarking this year as an opportunity to further solidify its position as an industry leader, with the first milestone being the opening of the Experience Centre.

The ‘Gulf Craft Experience Centre’ will deliver a personalised luxury experience to its rapidly expanding international clientele. The Centre is designed to elevate and heighten the unique and exclusive experience of yacht customisation. A process usually reserved for later in the yacht purchasing cycle, Gulf Craft have developed a fully interactive experience that can be enjoyed by serious buyers and yacht enthusiasts alike.

Clients will be able to touch and feel the luxurious finishings which go into every yacht such as high-quality marble, carpets, and wooden veneers, as well as place new orders and get professional advice on servicing and maintenance. Virtual reality is available for clients to explore the variety of yachts Gulf Craft has on offer.

Mohammed Hussein AlShaali, Gulf Craft’s Chairman, said: “As we mark 40 years of a continuing legacy, we must take time to reflect on our achievements from the past and our ambitions for the future. With the launch of our new flagship, the Majesty 175 we have cemented our position on the international stage as trailblazers in the field of composites yachts. As our global presence continues to expand at a significant pace we must adapt and change the way we do business with our international clients, which is why we are incredibly proud to be delivering a luxury experience through our new hub in Dubai’s Port Rashid. As we look to the future, we will continue to see Gulf Craft strengthen its reputation as a globally recognised manufacturer of the world’s finest vessels which can be found in marinas all over the world.”

Today, 92 per cent of all vessels built at the company’s Umm Al Quwain shipyard are exported across the globe. The Gulf Craft Experience Centre creates an additional touchpoint for existing and new clients alike, to further support the company’s rapid global expansion.

Talal Nasralla, Gulf Craft’s CEO, said: “We are witnessing the growth and demand of the industry, and in response to this we have made the strategic decision to expand our UAE operations to Port Rashid. The city is a hub to the world, and our new luxury Experience Centre connects the Gulf Craft brand to its international yachting community with a focus on becoming closer and delivering an exceptional experience. Port Rashid is the natural partner for this expansion as a home port with strong international travel links and conveniently located close to Dubai International Airport. You can also expect our expanded presence in other global locations very soon as we continue our international growth.”

For more information about the Gulf Craft Experience Centre visit www.gulfcraftinc.com

-Ends-

About Gulf Craft:

Gulf Craft is the world’s fully-integrated boat and yacht manufacturer with a proven track-record in designing and delivering high-quality, super-performing vessels that define the contemporary marine lifestyle. A brand of choice in lifestyle boats/yachts, Gulf Craft delivers high-quality personalised vessels for pleasure and for commercial pursuits for clientele across the world.

With a global team of professionals, Gulf Craft is led by a passionate leadership that pushes boundaries and consistently raises the bar in design and performance, underpinned by its flagship Majesty 175, the world’s largest composite production superyacht.

Gulf Craft manufacturers yachts and boats, from 31-foot to 175-foot, which appeal to a wide audience such as touring passenger vessels and has five key brands: Silvercraft – smaller family and fishing boats; Oryx sports yachts and open cruisers; Nomad explorer yachts; the flagship Majesty yachts; and Touring Passenger Vessels. Utilising advanced technology, powerful engineering, timeless design, and world-class craftsmanship. Gulf Craft operates two manufacturing facilities – a 462,000 sq ft facility in Umm Al Quwain and a 100,000-square-foot facility in the Maldives as well as a service centre in Ajman. To date, the company has built over 10,000 boats.

Gulf Craft has the world’s first fully-integrated design and production facility for boats/yachts and evolves constantly to meet customer aspirations. Founded in 1982, Gulf Craft has introduced new and diversified production lines, as well as dealer networks globally.

www.gulfcraftinc.com

