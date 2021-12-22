Manama, Kingdom of Bahrain : Gulf Air, the national carrier of the Kingdom of Bahrain, will resume its direct flights to Baku, with two weekly flights starting from 06 January 2022.

On this occasion, Captain Waleed AlAlawi, Acting Chief Executive Officer, said “We have been operating direct flights between the Kingdom of Bahrain and the Republic of Azerbaijan since 2018, and it has been a popular destination within the Gulf Air network since its launch, offering the airline’s passengers numerous historic and cultural landmarks and tourist attractions to explore. We are extremely happy to see a much healthier trend in the travel industry and the resumption of some of our most popular destinations as the global vaccination program continues to bring a sense of normalcy back into our routine.”

The airline currently operates its flights to over 80% of its pre-pandemic network; as Gulf Air continuously works closely with government authorities throughout destinations on its network to resume operations to those destinations. Gulf Air boasts a flexible and agile network by immediately adapting to government orders and civil aviation directives around its network and has been responsive to continuous changes and updates regarding operations to and from its network destinations.

Recently, Gulf Air has received APEX’s Five Star Major Official Airline Rating; an award based solely on certified passengers’ feedback. the rating came as a testament to the success of Gulf Air’s boutique strategy and the major developments in its products and services since the launch of the recent brand refresh and fleet modernization programme. Last week, The airline also announced the activation of a number of unprecedented offers for its passengers, which will give them the opportunity to stop in Bahrain, obtain hotel reservations, and use tourist facilities through various tailored packages and offers, before continuing on to their final destinations.

Updates are constantly added on www.gulfair.com/covid19 including travel advice, network and new health and safety procedures.

