Manama, Kingdom of Bahrain: Gulf Air, the national carrier of the Kingdom of Bahrain, recently promoted four Bahraini employees from the Technical Division as its continuous strategic plan to develop its Bahraini workforce. During an internal event held on this occasion, Gulf Air’s Acting Chief Executive Officer Captain Waleed AlAlawi and Chief Technical Officer Mr. Jamal Hashim congratulated the newly promoted engineers on their new positions and urged them to continue their hard work towards the success and prosperity of the national carrier.
The newly promoted managers are:
- Mr. Mazin Khaled Saleh who has been serving the National Carrier since 2013 and recently promoted to Senior Manager Base Maintenance
- Mr. Omar Yusuf Hasan Abdulrahman Zainal who has been serving the National Carrier since 2006 and recently promoted to Manager Planning & Technical Records
- Mr. Abbas Moosa Ali Buhassan who has been serving the National Carrier since 2003 and recently promoted Manager Technical Quality
- Mr. Mahmood Ali Fardan who has been serving the National Carrier since 2016 and recently promoted to Aircraft Maintenance Duty Manager
Commenting on these promotions, Captain AlAlawi said “We are proud of our Bahraini workforce in Gulf Air and continue to support them in moving up their career. We take pride in investing in training and developing solutions for our esteemed workforce to lead the way, and continue the airline’s legacy of over 70 years in aviation."
These newly promoted managers will be part of the Technical Management team that is involved in the continuous development of the division through various strategic initiatives including carrying out major maintenance activities, optimizing in-house capabilities, embarking on digital transformation, supporting third party operators etc., as part of the global vision and mission of the company.
Gulf Air takes pride in its Technical Division, as the airline recently completed an audit process successfully for the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA), and also maintained its ongoing approvals from Bahrain Civil Aviation Authority to carry out maintenance on Airbus A320 family and Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner including their associated engines and various fitted components. This will allow Gulf Air to expand its maintenance capability to support more regional and European airlines that operate to and from Bahrain International Airport. Further, the Technical Division has recently carried out several C-Checks on its Boeing 787 and A320Neo fleets in Bahrain, in accordance with the aircraft maintenance manuals issued by respective Manufacturers, and the approval of Bahrain Civil Aviation Affairs. This was part of its cost saving initiatives and these maintenance tasks have been successfully completed with the active involvement and support of the Bahraini Management, Engineers and Technicians.
Gulf Air has also successfully completed the internationally recognised, biennial IATA Operational Safety Audit (IOSA) and has been renewed on the IOSA Safety Audit Registry until May 2023. The audit covers approximately 1,000 standards and recommended practices that are all related to the safety of operations and engineering and maintenance activities, as well as maintenance and engineering and the procedures of the airline. This was the ninth successful audit by IOSA of Gulf Air since 2005, in line with IATA's routine biennial audits.
