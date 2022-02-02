Manama, Kingdom of Bahrain: His Excellency Mr. Zayed R. Alzayani, Chairman to the Board of Directors of Gulf Air, affirmed that His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, and His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, appreciate the national efforts of all front line workers in their response to the Coronavirus COVID-19, including healthcare professionals, the Bahrain Defence Force, the Ministry of Interior, and all supporting authorities; which represents an impetus to continue working in the national carrier with the same determination that continued throughout the pandemic to achieve the desired goals, praising the airline’s efforts to provide services without interruption or disruption.

His Excellency Mr. Alzayani stressed that maintaining what has been achieved to date requires making more efforts to reach the desired success, noting the services of Gulf Air staff and their outstanding and tangible impact during the pandemic period, and appreciating their keenness to provide everything that would contribute to providing all aspects of support and assistance to maintain the health and safety of community members. He stressed that the efforts of the national carrier have continued since the beginning of the pandemic and to this day without abating its pace, as it stems from its national affiliation and its permanent sense of responsibility towards its local community and all its members.

This occurred when His Excellency the Chairman of the Board of Directors of Gulf Air, today, attended the Gulf Air celebration, to hand the "Prince Salman bin Hamad Medal for Medical Merit" to the national cadres of the airline's employees, in implementation of the royal order and in the context of the directives of His Royal Highness, the Crown Prince and the Prime Minister to all concerned authorities to hand the medal to front line workers of healthcare professionals, the Bahrain Defence Force, the Ministry of Interior, and all supporting bodies.

His Excellency congratulated the recipients of the "Prince Salman bin Hamad Medal for Medical Merit", expressing his thanks and appreciation to them for deserving this medal, which represents a great honour, praising their strenuous efforts during the past period, and wishing them all success and encouraging them to put in further efforts towards the interest and prosperity of the Kingdom.

On their part, Gulf Air staff who were honoured by receiving the “Prince Salman bin Hamad Medal for Medical Merit” expressed great pride in this high honour, stressing that this appreciation represents a great motive and incentive to do more to serve the Kingdom in all fields, as this medal is an honour for everyone who received it, and represents a great responsibility that requires continuity of the best effort. They also praised the constant support and guidance provided by the airline's executive management.

