Manama, Kingdom of Bahrain: Gulf Air, the national carrier of the Kingdom of Bahrain, and Bahrain Tourism and Exhibition Authority (BTEA) held a joint press conference at Four Seasons Bahrain Bay earlier today to launch Gulf Air Holidays on holidays.gulfair.com, a standalone product which offers Gulf Air’s passengers the opportunity to book a hotel and flight for travel to Bahrain and GCC countries. The event was attended by Gulf Air’s Acting Chief Executive Officer Captain Waleed AlAlawi and Bahrain Tourism and Exhibition Authority Chief Executive Officer Dr. Nasser Qaedi along with officials from both entities and media representatives.



At the press conference, Captain Waleed AlAlawi said: "Gulf Air is transitioning towards airline retailing, creating new opportunities to reach out and connect. This has been made possible through adoption of the latest distribution standards and developing solutions. We have developed our website where our customers can book their flights and hotels in one transaction. The first phase of this project is to welcome passengers from the cities we fly to in Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Kuwait and Oman to book packages for travel to Bahrain supported by the website’s many features, such as a chat support, dedicated 24/7 contact centre and call support for any changes amendments or cancellations. We are also offering competitive rates to our loyal customers, which is why we trust they will enjoy this new addition to our products and services”.



From his side, Dr. Nasser Qaedi stated: "The aim of launching these offers is to attract more tourists and visitors to Bahrain, and to offer them a variety of tourism and entertainment activities that they can choose from to suit their tastes, needs and budget. We are pleased to cooperate with Gulf Air in order introduce new and unique offerings that will take advantage of all the events and activities taking place in Bahrain this year to achieve this goal, and to implement this exciting initiative that will further add value to the tourism sector in Bahrain”



The launch of Gulf Air Holidays is one of the many initiatives that the national carrier launched in cooperation with Bahrain Tourism and Exhibition Authority in 2018, which aim at achieving the goals of the Kingdom’s new tourism strategy of increasing the number of tourist visitors to 14.1 million in 2026, increasing the average daily visitor spending to 74.8 Bahraini dinars, and raising the average tourist nights to 3.5 days. This enhances the role of tourism in supporting the national economy, and contributes to increasing the competitiveness in attracting more investments to the Kingdom. Recently, Gulf Air reintroduced three exclusive initiatives on gulfair.com for visitors to Bahrain: The Bahrain Stopover in collaboration with BTEA, Formula One Bahrain Grand Prix 2022 packages in collaboration with the Bahrain International Circuit and the Al Dana Amphitheatre packages to promote events at the venue hall.

