Abu Dhabi: The ground-breaking progress and advancement in cancer research and treatment are impressive and promising, said Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister for Tolerance and Co-existence. He was inaugurating the ninth edition of the two-day International Oncology Conference, which began here on Thursday.

“As a layman, I read news stories on the latest advancement in cancer treatment that enhances the ability of the human body to fight the attack of tumor cells with great interest. I am excited about the potential of artificial intelligence in speeding up the design and testing of new chemotherapeutic drugs and machine learning to target the delivery of these drugs,” the minister added.

He also emphasized the importance of regular screening in the early diagnosis of cancer and the need for more specialized diagnostics and treatment options.

The minister praised the efforts of the doctors and medical fraternity in creating awareness and promoting regular screening among the public. “Medical profession demonstrates our countries values of responsibility, knowledge, and compassion in action. I salute your energy and dedication,” he said.

Sheikh Nahyan is also the patron of the oncology conference, which is organized jointly by VPS Healthcare and Burjeel Medical City.

The theme of the ninth edition of the International Oncology Conference is “Patient Centricity in Cancer Care: From Evidence to Practice”. Attended by around 3,750 expert physicians and oncologists (both physically and virtually), the conference will witness discussions revolving around the theme and the latest advancements in cancer care and research with a special focus on precision medicine.

Dr. Shamsheer Vayalil, President of the Conference and Chairman and Managing Director of VPS Healthcare, said: “We are proud to see that the Oncology Conference has evolved as a principal platform for experts around the world to come together and discuss the advancement in cancer care and research. The conference is a significant effort in our fight against cancer to make it a curable disease. The approach to cancer care and treatment is evolving continuously. The oncology conference is a venue for an educational dialogue to shed light on these innovations and reimagine cancer care to deliver desirable outcomes.”

The key themes discussed in the conference are: Screening and Epidemiology; Diagnostic Medicine; Medical Oncology and Hematology; Surgical Oncology; Radiation Oncology; Palliative Care; Nursing Care; Psychosocial Medicine, and Research Methodology. It will also have highly interactive sessions on breast cancer, colorectal cancer, upper gastrointestinal cancer, lung cancer, hematological malignancies, prostate cancer, cancer research, gynecological cancer.

Dr. Ibrahim Abu-Gheida, Head of radiation oncology at Burjeel Medical City and chair of the scientific committee, said: "The unique element of this conference will be the discussions on real interactive case scenarios. Here a multidisciplinary team will be discussing the adopted treatment plans in treating different cancer cases depending on the site. The idea is to derive insights into successful treatment modalities. It will be an educational exercise as it would help oncologists and physicians attending the conference to better learn and apply the knowledge in future."

Speaking on the major highlights of the conference, the Prof. Humaid Al Shamsi, director of oncology services of VPS healthcare and Co-Chair of the scientific committee said: "The conference will focus majorly on the multimodality approaches to treating cancer. We will also also have debates on controversial topics of oncology and several abstracts along with an award ceremony and a research workshop to enhance the knowledge and importance of medical research in the UAE and the region."

The two-day conference will conclude on Friday.

