Dubai, United Arab Emirates:– GRIFFCO is the strategic joint venture between Griffith foods, a global product development specialist known for creating high-quality food ingredients with over 100 years of global expertise, research and innovation, and IFFCO an international conglomerate based in the UAE with deep-rooted heritage and outstanding infrastructure in the region.

GRIFFCO is designed to build and protect customers’ brands in the GCC (Gulf Cooperation Council), the Levant region, Egypt and Pakistan and to create innovative and sustainable food solutions in B2B space, appointed Richard Pattison as their new general manager.

Richard brings over 20 years of experience in the food manufacturing industry and is a global senior sales expert in sweet and savoury food systems, speciality flour, culinary sauces, UHT and oils and fats. He is known for his practical solution-based sales approach. In his new role, Richard will be spearheading the operational, innovation, and future growth of the recently launched GRIFFCO foods.

Richard shares GRIFFCO’s goal to become the region’s leading supplier of value-added food ingredients, with his technical knowledge, creative approach to NPD and deep market knowledge he is looking forward to help leveraging all sizes of businesses grow & thrive.

Through Griffco purpose driven strategy Richard will create and deliver unique value to the meet the everchanging market needs, GRIFFCO will introduce a whole new set of technologies that delivers on current and future consumer business trend, to create value on sustainability, nutrition and convenience platforms. Customers who demand further bespoke solutions can accessed, and coordinated through our culinary, sensory, foods science and insights capabilities aligned at a local, regional and global level

