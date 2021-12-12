Borders remain open for all travellers from the GCC region

Dubai, United Arab Emirates : Snow-capped mountains, tranquil mountain villages, luxurious five-star resorts, and a world-class dining scene await GCC visitors to Graubunden, the largest region in Switzerland, this festive season.

The region is highlighting a range of luxurious breaks aimed at GCC travellers wanting to enjoy a more relaxed holiday season. Visitors will be treated to a selection of luxury accommodation, relaxing thermal baths, and Michelin starred restaurants, making it the perfect getaway for those looking for snow, serenity, and seclusion this holiday season.

Tamara Loeffel, Head of Business Development, Visit Graubunden, said: “The festive season really is the most wonderful time of the year in Graubunden region. After a turbulent two years, we’re delighted to welcome back visitors from the GCC who had shown incredible loyalty to the region before the pandemic and then once again when we reopened. As a thank you, we want to offer a world-class vacation that touches on every element of what makes this region such a spectacular holiday destination.

“Our region is famed for some of the very best hotels and resorts, unforgettable dining, and some of the very best health and wellbeing experiences anywhere in the world, something we are keen to share with the rest of the world.”

Rest and relation

The thermal waters in the Graubunden region are renowned globally for keeping the body, mind and soul healthy, with visitors seeking out the mystical waters from far and wide. The special minerals and the health warmth of the 36.5° Celsius water temperature trigger several positive reactions within the body.

Where to visit:

A whole world of thermal water awaits you with Grand Resort Bad Ragaz as your base. A genuinely exclusive wellness offer awaits. From the historic Helena Spa to the modern Sport Spa, the Family Spa to the Garden Pool with a view of the mountains. In addition, hotel guests have access to the entire bathing area of the Tamina Therme, including the Kneipp zone, made of precious natural stone and the brand new Saunaworld. The public thermal bath is not only one of the most traditional and best known in Switzerland and an architectural masterpiece, but it also offers a wide variety of indoor and outdoor pools over 7,300 square metres.

At the boutique 7132 Therme spa resort in the region's valley, architects and architecture enthusiasts travel from all over the world to view the thermal baths made from 60,000 slabs of Vals quartzite. Granted protected heritage status when completed, the highly mineralised water that comes out of the St. Peter spring ensures a profoundly relaxing experience. Seven treatment rooms, one water massage room, and three relaxation rooms await visitors to this wellness temple.

The Belvedere Hotel offers a wellness world within the resort situated in the town of Scuol. Visitors can enter Engadin Bad Scuol, where they will find over 13,000 sqm healthy mineral water, including six indoor and outdoor pools, brine bath, solaria, steam bath and relation area.

Festive fun

From 4 December, the terrace at 7132 will be transformed into an atmospheric Christmas village featuring a wooden chalet and fondue gondolas. A range of hot beverages, cheese fondue from the world-famous Vals and Gstaad, as well as a range of Christmas songs to get everyone in the festive spirit.

On Christmas Day, the 7132 Terrace will be focused on tranquillity. Guests will be pampered with a range of food and beverages while enjoying the merriment of the festive season in the spectacular surroundings of the Alps.

At the Grand Resort Bad Ragaz, the resort will be on hand to pamper the body, soul and taste buds. Guests will have the opportunity to enjoy exquisite festive meals and culinary specials while Christmas Eve will be spent singing traditional Christmas songs. If respite from all the celebrations is required, the unforgettable private spa featuring a dreamlike ambience, with your own whirlpool and sauna. For those looking to try their hand at something a little more adventurous, the resort can organise helicopter trips, snowshoe hiking, a carriage ride or a dog sledging tour.

At the Belvedere Hotel Group, the company has three hotels in the heart of Scuol, food and beverage take centre stage. Chef Peter Ramsbacher and his team will prepare delicious festive menus with exclusive ingredients from regional and Swiss producers, with guests enjoying beautiful dishes in the ambience of festively decorated halls.

Packages

Belvedere Winter Special (From AED 3,300 per person)

Package includes:

4 overnight stays

Welcome aperitif

Daily alpine gourmet breakfast buffet with regional products

3 dinners at the Hotel Belvedere

1 dinner at GuardaVal or Nam Thai

5 days ski and bath pass

50 minutes of pampering in the SPA Vita Nova: Alpine massage followed by a "Blue Mountain Lake" bath*

Engadin Bad Scuol, unlimited daily admission also on the day of arrival and departure

Ski pass for the Motta Naluns ski area or the winter hiking trails included

Sports buses

50% reduction on all mountain railways in the Upper Engadine and Samnaun

7132 House of Architects (From AED 3,500 for 2 persons)

Package includes:

3 nights for the price of 2 in a room of your choice at 7132 House of Architects

7132 Winter Wonderland inclusive of beverage and snack on 24 or 25 December 2021

Breakfast at 7132 Red

Free admission to the 7132 Thermal Baths (includes bathing by night on specific days)

Valid for arrivals on 22 and 23 December 2021

Grand Resort Bad Ragaz (From AED 3,590 per person)

Package includes:

3 nights including breakfast

1 visit to our infrared sauna for 15 minutes

Access to the Thermal Spa as well as the Tamina Therme (public thermal spa)

How to get there

Travelling to Graubunden from the GCC is also very easy, between them, Emirates, Qatar Airways and Etihad fly 38 times per week to Zurich or Milan, and there are excellent transport links via road or rail from Geneva and Munich as well.

The Graubunden region is also very familiar with Middle Eastern culture, and most restaurants offer halal menu options, and many hotels will also have Arabic speaking staff.

For more information, please log onto https://www.visitgraubunden.com/en-ar/

-Ends-

About Graubunden

Graubunden is a canton in eastern Switzerland and best known for its dramatic Alpine scenery and winter sports. St. Moritz, an upscale resort town and Winter Olympics host in 1928 and 1948, offers ski runs, an outdoor ice rink and ski jumping. Davos, home to the annual World Economic Forum, is also popular for skiing and hiking. The Engadin Valley has traditional whitewashed houses decorated with sgraffito plasterwork.

Visiting Graubunden

Train rides through Alpine mountains in the Rhine gorge, are hailed as among the most spectacular train journeys in the world. In addition, there’s exquisite Michelin star gastronomy, luxury hotels, shopping and it is also possible to visit four different countries in one day – Switzerland, Liechtenstein, Austria, or Italy.

Graubunden is also home to Switzerland’s longest toboggan run, which is over three kilometres long. The village resort of Vals, is home to thermal baths that are built from 300 million-year-old stone, the countryside around Flims and Laax is famous for its crystal-clear lakes and the small town of Maienfeld is where the classic children’s novel Heidi was set.

Media contact:

NATHALIE VISELE

Director

3208, Indigo Icon Tower

Cluster F, Jumeirah Lakes Towers

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Tel: +971 4 365 2711

E-mail: nathalie.visele@shamalcomms.com

Website: www.shamalcomms.com

A member of the ECCO Communications Network

Send us your press releases to pressrelease.zawya@refinitiv.com

© Press Release 2021