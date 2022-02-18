Dubai, UAE: The Hospitable Initiative for Entrepreneurs has produced its first batch, which is the result of a joint collaboration between Dubai Tourism College represented by The Hospitable Tourism Settlement Department and the Dubai Entrepreneurship Academy.

Launched in June 2021, The Hospitable Entrepreneurs Initiative includes many activities and services to support entrepreneurs, including: awareness and introduction programs for entrepreneurship and SMEs, specialized training programs as needed by applicants, as well as technical, administrative and logistical support during the project's founding and even launch stages and providing participants with access to funding for their projects by putting their ideas on the Dubai Next platform, the first government and digital funding platform. Collective in addition to facilitating access to all services through guidance and guidance.

Mariam Al Maini, Director of Tourism Sector Localization at Dubai Tourism College, said: "We are delighted to graduate the first batch of Hospitable Entrepreneurship Initiative because we believe in the importance of self-employment and to add quality and transition to national cadres to start their business activities, as well as to encourage them to take advantage of the diverse opportunities available in many areas, while at the same time providing them with all forms of support, including various consultations and training programs, as well as supporting them. To develop, develop, sustain and upgrade their projects to the highest levels. "This is in parallel with our other efforts to enable young citizens to participate in the labour market within the tourism system."

Ibtihal Al Naji, Director of Dubai Entrepreneurship Academy, the educational arm of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Foundation for SME Development, said: "The main objective of the Dubai Entrepreneurship Academy is to encourage and support citizen entrepreneurs by enabling them to learn, increase their experience in the labour market, expand their capabilities and hone their skills to overcome challenges and turn them into real opportunities, as well as help them achieve their goals both in terms of launching or developing their new projects, particularly in terms of developing existing ones. Dubai has a leading integrated system, as well as a sophisticated tourism sector that greatly supports ideas and transforms them into successful businesses that promote diversification of the emirate's economy."

Mohammed Bin Rashid Foundation for SME Development focuses on promoting an entrepreneurial culture, while motivating entrepreneurs to continue to launch innovative ideas and projects that enhance the quality and attractiveness of life in Dubai, as well as encouraging the younger generation to look to promising sectors as the best option for their careers, given the importance of collaborating with these pioneers and leveraging their talents and abilities in opening world-class projects, especially in retail, food and beverage, electronic games, entertainment and ice cream sales. flowers, and others to provide new and varied options for the public.

Opinions of some participants

Mohammed Al Hajri, a 41-year-old graduate of Hospitable Entrepreneurship Initiative, said: "I was working as a hotel manager, but because of the pandemic, I thought about launching Culture Eyes, a project based on exploring Dubai through an authentic, rich, low-budget Emirati experience, and through this initiative I have gained the necessary information and knowledge that will contribute to the launch of the project to new heights. Thank you to those who initiated the initiative and their continued support.

Asma Al-Mahrah, a graduate of Hospitable Entrepreneurship Initiative, said: "I have long had the idea of creating a project that brings suitable activities for children and mothers together, especially since I am a mother of three and looking for events where the mother can find privacy and comfort while entertaining children that keep them in a safe and entertaining environment. I heard about the awareness programs and guidance provided by the initiative and joined them to achieve the desired benefit, and I was very happy with my participation, and I thank all those who are responsible for them, as they provided me with all the necessary information and advice that helped me overcome all the challenges that contributed to putting me on the right track to launch my project, which will see the light of day soon."

It is worth mentioning that the Department of Localization of the Tourism Sector "Hospitable" - within the Dubai College of Tourism was established in late 2016, and aims to attract, train and qualify citizens to work within the front-row functions of the tourism sector of all categories and specialties, with the aim of improving tourism offers and enhancing the tourist experience during his visit.

Send us your press releases to pressrelease.zawya@refinitiv.com

© Press Release 2022