Abu Dhabi: His Excellency Khaled Mohamed Balama, Governor of the Central Bank of the UAE (CBUAE), met H.E. Prof. Sahap Şahap Kavcıoğlu, Governor of the Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey, in Abu Dhabi, in the presence of senior officials from both central banks. The meeting came on the sidelines of the official visit of the Turkish President to the UAE.

During the meeting, Their Excellencies discussed the co-operative relations between the UAE and the Republic of Turkey, and ways to develop and strengthen this collaboration in the financial and banking sectors, in light of the currency swap agreement signed in January 2022, which promotes the financial, commercial and investment interests of the two countries.

H.E Khaled Mohamed Balama, Governor of the Central Bank of the UAE said, "The CBUAE is keen to promote collaboration with the Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey on the financial sector and to take forward the economic relations between the two countries.”

