Recognised for Architectural and Design Excellence, Setting New Standards in Airports Category

Award Coincides with AUH’s First Anniversary and UAE’s Eid Al Etihad 53 Celebrations

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates – Zayed International Airport (AUH) was crowned World’s Most Beautiful Airport at the prestigious Prix Versailles, The World Architecture and Design Award, recognising its outstanding architectural design in the Airports category. The announcement was made at a ceremony in Paris at UNESCO’s Headquarters, coinciding with the airport's first anniversary and UAE’s Eid Al Etihad 53 celebrations.

In just one year of operation, Zayed International Airport claimed the top spot in this highly coveted category amid strong global competition to set a new standard for airport excellence worldwide.

The airport’s design language, interwoven with Islamic geometric motifs, reflects Abu Dhabi’s natural environment and cultural heritage. Natural light floods the space, which is beautifully moderated by the sloping façade and high-performance glass, creating a seamless ‘open, outside feel’. At the heart of the airport is Sana Al Nour, one of the largest art installations in the Middle East. Inspired by traditional ‘barjeel’ wind towers, this breathtaking 30-metre-diameter installation takes centre stage, directing air and light to enhance the building’s energy efficiency, reducing demand by 10%.

This prestigious accolade celebrates Zayed International Airport's groundbreaking design, which seamlessly blends cutting-edge technology with the rich cultural heritage of the UAE. A symphony of design and excellence spanning 742,000 square meters, AUH boasts a distinctive X-shaped design, equipped to accommodate up to 11,000 travellers per hour and 79 aircraft simultaneously. This doubles the previous capacity with AUH primed to manage up to 45 million passengers annually, pioneering the world’s first nine biometric touchpoints by 2025.

Elena Sorlini, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer at Abu Dhabi Airports, said:” Zayed International Airport embodies the UAE's vision for the future of aviation, blending ambition with innovation, and a commitment to shaping the future of airport experiences. This is a very proud moment for Abu Dhabi Airports made even more significant as it coincides with our first anniversary and the Eid Al Etihad 53 celebrations. It is a moment of great pride for Abu Dhabi and the UAE. I extend my sincere gratitude to His Excellency Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Chairman of Abu Dhabi Airports, Kohn Pedersen Fox, the architectural firm behind this masterpiece, our stakeholders and partners, and the entire Abu Dhabi Airports’ team.”

This award complements the global recognition that AUH has achieved over the past twelve months, most notable being the fastest-growing airport in the Middle East in terms of international seat capacity. It has also achieved an excellent ACI ASQ satisfaction score that ranks AUH as one of the best airports in the world. This is against a backdrop of strong passenger traffic numbers that have seen a steady quarter-on-quarter increase to serve over 21 million passengers as of 30th September.

The airport's design seamlessly integrates elements of Emirati culture with cutting-edge technology, creating a stunning and efficient space for travellers. The award is testimony to the dedication of over 25,000 team members who contributed to the airport's development and launch in November 2023.

This Prix Versailles award further solidifies Abu Dhabi's position as a leading global destination and highlights the emirate's commitment to innovation and excellence in the aviation industry.

About Abu Dhabi Airports:

Abu Dhabi Airports operates five commercial airports in the emirate, including Zayed International Airport, Al Ain International Airport, Al Bateen Executive Airport, Delma Island Airport and Sir Bani Yas Island Airport. Having welcomed approximately 23 million passengers through its airports in 2023, Abu Dhabi Airports is a gateway to the Emirates for travellers worldwide. It works towards its vision of positioning Abu Dhabi as a leading global aviation hub. Since November 2023, passengers travelling through Zayed International Airport have had the privilege of experiencing the new state-of-the-art terminal, which has significantly increased the airport’s operational capacity and features world-class facilities for passengers and aviation operators while strengthening Abu Dhabi’s reputation as a destination of choice.