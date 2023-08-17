Riyadh: Institutional Excellence is often described as the outstanding practices in management of an organization and achieving of outcomes. It depends on a group of concepts and basic values. The recognition of this institutional excellence aims at granting the organizations that have inspiring leaders, learning culture and committed teams certificates of recognition and appreciation for applying the highest standards of excellence.



During the course of evaluation process, these organizations invite the external world to their offices, factories, boardrooms, meetings of their teams and interact with their employees not only to show the world how good they are, but more importantly how they can learn and improve beyond that.



The importance of institutional excellence is attached to sustainability and business continuity at all times. The organizations that adopt concepts and standards of institutional excellence are not affected too much by crises, transfer, resignation, or retirement of talented leaders or employees because they have in place strategies, methodologies, plans, objectives and management of all risks.



The outset of "institutional excellence" concept was associated for the first time with the European Foundation for Quality Management, which has tackled in 1988 the European Model of Excellence, one of the most prominent models of “Management of Excellence” commonly used in the modern world. The European Foundation for Quality Management is considered as the most important global reference in assessment of institutional excellence.



Among the manifold advantages of applying the European Model of Excellence is that it allows the organization to create a unified language and way of thinking in addition to serving as a diagnostic instrument to detect the points of improvement where relevant corrective measures should be implemented.



The recognition of excellence by the European Foundation for Quality Management, established in 1991, aims at appreciating the role of companies and organizations that achieved prominent levels of sustainable excellence in all fields of the Excellence Model of the European Foundation for Quality. A resident team of independent evaluators spends about 500 hours in reviewing documents and holding interviews on the site of each candidate organization. The European Certificate of Excellence for Quality Management is awarded annually through the European Foundation for Quality Management according to the assessment performed based on the European Model of Excellence.



How to get Certificate of Recognition from EFQM:

The process begins by filling out the detailed self-assessment form using the Assessment Platform. Then, the assessment team, composed of 3-4 evaluators, reviews the form and each member thereof spends 3-4 days at the organization to review every aspect of the organization’s performance.



At the end of assessment process, the organization gets a comprehensive commentary report including summary of marks and detailed recommendations for improvement in line with the organization's goals. The said report includes as well specific tips according to the EFQM model.



After getting the recognition certificate from EFQM, the entity shall get a rating from 3 to 7 stars based on the overall score. Several organizations use this recognition as a measurement of continuous improvement, and the certificate is valid for three years.



Saudi Stars in Institutional Excellence

The Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority has got 5 Star Recognition of Excellence Certificate from the European Foundation for Quality Management. Thus, the Authority is considered the first and highest Saudi entity that attained this achievement, according to the new model and it culminates its efforts to implement the most prominent standards and concepts of local and international institutional excellence, in line with the Saudi Vision 2030.



Achieving institutional excellence by the Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority gains importance which implies that the customer gets first priority and the overall Authority partakes in customer satisfaction, and in continuous improvement, and that the management depends on objective data and alternative indicators, forecasts, and scenarios.



The Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority has achieved this recognition of its excellence according to the international pioneer methodology of EFQM by applying its approved model which is considered the most common in the world. Fulfillment of the model's requirements is the most prominent targets of entities in the field of institutional excellence, where it enables organizations to achieve outstanding business outcomes and high and sustainable levels, participates in improvement of work environment and increases employees’ productivity. This achievement culminates the Authority's efforts in its journey towards institutional excellence and its endeavors for continuous improvement through activating one of its most important strategic capabilities, i.e. operational excellence and efficiency and its efforts to provide instruments that guarantee quality sustainability and institutional excellence through concentrating on customers’, partners’ and the relevant entities’ satisfaction, and determining the current and future trends, improving, developing processes and services, measuring strategic and operational performance indicators and focusing on digital transformation and taking advantage of the emerged technologies to ensure high efficiency in performance and provision of services.



The Authority managed to enable practices of the institutional excellence model that helps continuous improvement which reflects its permanent commitment to achieve the highest quality and excellence standards in implementing its business and provision of its services to all its customers.



The Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority seeks to continue its adoption of applications of institutional excellence in order to achieve its vision to be a global model in protecting the country, enhancing the economy and the customer experience.



Strategy of the Authority

The obtainment of 5 Star Recognition of Excellence Certificate from the European Foundation for Quality Management by the Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority according to the new model comes in line with a strategy to achieve its vision to become an international model in protecting the homeland, management of zakat, tax and customs, streamlining trade effectively with a focus on customers and in application of its mission to enable sustainability of economy and the prosperity of society efficiently and effectively.



The Authority has set up a number of objectives and capabilities to achieve its strategy such as integration and cooperation with partners, employment development, operational excellence and spending efficiency, adoption of digitalization and innovation, ease and transparency regarding zakat, taxes and customs duties, development of infrastructure and facilities, raising compliance and commitment, supporting economic development and trade facilitation, in addition to bolstering the security aspect, protection of society and economy against counterfeit and harming products, terrorism, unfair trade practices through supporting the national security entities in policy enforcement.



These objectives and capabilities were a great factor in enabling the Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority to be the first entity to get 5 Star Recognition of Excellence Certificate for the overall organization from the European Foundation for Quality Management.