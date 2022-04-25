Dubai, UAE – The Dubai Chamber Sustainability Network Task Force on Managing Carbon Footprints recently organised a webinar that advised businesses on calculating, measuring, streamlining data collection, and reporting on carbon emissions.

The webinar, titled Measuring & Reporting Cardon Emissions, examined different standards for calculating carbon emissions, CO2 emission factors, defining organizational boundaries, carbon calculation tools, streamlining and challenges in data collection, as well as methods of data estimation.

Participants were briefed on different concepts in climate action like carbon neutral, net zero and climate neutral. The webinar explained how calculating carbon emissions help in identifying the impact of business to climate change and help in taking appropriate actions on reducing the emissions.

During the event, a panel of experts joined by Nadia Ibrahim, Associate Director – Consultancy & Sustainability, Farnek; Waqar Ahmad, Sustainability Analyst, Farnek; Victor Crepy, Operations Director, L’Oreal Middle East; and Guillaume Anres, Head of Transportation, L’Oreal Middle East; shared their experiences and advice for businesses on calculating and reporting carbon emissions.

Dr. Belaid Rettab, Senior Director, Economic Research and Sustainable Business Development Sector, Dubai Chamber of Commerce said the webinar provided an ideal platform for member companies of the Dubai Chamber Sustainability Network Task Force to share knowledge and best practices for measuring and reporting on carbon emissions, adding that it was an excellent learning experience as participants were able pose their questions directly to experts.

The Dubai Chamber Sustainability Network is an essential platform for the business community to exchange information and experiences on matters related to corporate social responsibility and sustainability.

Launched in 2010, the Dubai Chamber Sustainability Network is a thriving CSR/Sustainability Business Group within the Dubai Chamber of Commerce for businesses in UAE. The Network serve as a platform for member companies to identify and share expertise on CSR and Sustainability challenges and develop practical solutions. The network also provides the opportunity to its members to engage with key stakeholders including government bodies.

