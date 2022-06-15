DUBAI, United Arab Emirates: Research by CARMA, the global media intelligence provider, on the shift of media perception in KSA from 2020 until the first quarter of 2022, reveals how Vision 2030 is now the largest contributor to the KSA’s global media coverage – and the nation is seen in a more positive light than it was.

One third of articles now talk about the Kingdom’s transformative vision in Q1 of 2022 compared to 19% in 2020.

The major transformation in perception happened in 2021, with negative sentiment declining by 18% and overall positive sentiment increasing by 9%, compared to 2020.

In the first quarter of 2022, negative coverage declined and positive coverage seen in 2021 was only hampered by geopolitical factors.

General references to economic affairs were the second largest contributor to media articles at 18%, while Oil & Gas were third at 11% and Tourism & Culture were at 10%.

CARMA’s research shows conversation is increasing around social changes taking place in KSA (23%) and key topics covered are as follows:

Female empowerment

Tourism

Improved quality of life

Moving beyond oil

Digital infrastructure and transformation

Human capital efficiency

Intensifying diplomacy

“The Kingdom’s overall positive share of coverage has increased from 2020 to 2021 from 66% to 72%,” explained Mazen Nahawi, CEO of CARMA. “The coverage analysed was across 30 major markets and over 1,800 major international titles from broadcast, online and print media, including global majors like Bloomberg and The New York Times, using a combination of the latest in AI and human consulting & expertise to identify prominent conversations and sentiments on the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.”

Looking at the period between 2020 to 2021, another notable finding in the research was the significant decline in political issues from 42% to 35%; economic coverage increased from 39% to 44% and social issues increased from 19% to 21%.

“Our research clearly shows that purpose-led projects within Vision 2030 are clearly capturing the interest of global media,” explained Nahawi. “In the past, Saudi Arabia’s media coverage was heavily focused on oil and politics. This has clearly changed, and we now see a diversity of social and economic projects not just taking the lead in overall coverage – but also in how the Kingdom’s reputation is being re-shaped across the world.”

Nahawi expects Vision 2030 to continue playing a major role in Saudi Arabia’s future coverage: “While Vision 2030 media coverage now has grown by 74% from 2020 until today, it still represents just 33% of overall coverage: we see a lot of upside and expect this share to grow over -time.”

