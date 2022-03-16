Announced at Abu Dhabi Global Market’s international dispute resolution forum, RESOLVE 2022, the UAE will join the Singapore Convention to strengthen its global business standing

Convention will provide an efficient framework for the enforcement of settlement agreements to support international trade and commercial dispute resolution

Abu Dhabi, UAE: The UAE will join the Singapore Convention on Mediation to help facilitate international trade and investment and promote the appeal of mediation as a mechanism of resolving commercial disputes with a cross-border dimension.

Supported by the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Ministry of Justice, and Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM), the UAE will be the 56th signatory to the Singapore Convention and will begin implementing a framework for the enforcement of settlement agreements resulting from mediations in international commercial disputes.

Announced at ADGM’s inaugural dispute resolution forum called RESOLVE 2022, the Convention will provide the UAE with a uniform and efficient mechanism to enforce the terms of agreements in other jurisdictions. This is similar to what the New York Convention on the Recognition and Enforcement of Arbitral Awards (the “New York Convention”) does for international arbitral awards.

Commenting on joining the Convention, His Excellency Ahmed Jasim Al Zaabi, Chairman of ADGM, said: “Joining the Singapore Convention will be a momentous step for the UAE, underlining its progressive spirit and leadership, and reinforcing its position as a global trading hub. With the support of MoFAIC, MoJ and ADGM, this step will help boost international trade and investment, encourage commercial dispute resolution through mediation, and strengthen the UAE as a global business destination of choice.”

The Singapore Convention on Mediation entered into force at the United Nations Convention on International Settlement Agreements Resulting from Mediation in 2020. Finalised in mid-2018, the Convention first opened for signature in Singapore, on 7 August 2019, attracting 46 signatories. The Singapore Convention on Mediation provides an efficient and harmonised framework for the cross-border reliance on mediated settlement agreements.

About Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM)

Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM), an international financial centre (IFC) located in the capital city of the United Arab Emirates, opened for business on 21 October 2015.

Established by a UAE Federal Decree as a broad-based financial centre, ADGM augments Abu Dhabi’s position as a global trade and business hub serving as a strategic link between the growing economies of the Middle East, Africa and South Asia and the rest of the world.

ADGM’s strategy is anchored by Abu Dhabi’s key strengths panning over private banking, wealth management, asset management, derivatives and commodities trading, financial innovation, sustainability and more. Comprising three independent authorities: ADGM Courts, the Financial Services Regulatory Authority and the Registration Authority, ADGM as an IFC governs the entire 114 hectares (1.14sqkm) of Al Maryah Island which is a designated financial free zone.