United Arab Emirates; Abu Dhabi: The UAE Space Agency (UAESA) will participate in the Bahrain International Airshow, held between November 9-11 at Sakhir Airbase under the patronage of His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, King of the Kingdom of Bahrain.

“UAESA’s participation in the Bahrain International Airshow 2022 aims to exchange insights on the future of space, and introduce delegates to the UAE’s unique experience, which became a pioneering Arab and global role model and a roadmap for many countries aspiring to develop their performance in this vital sector,” said His Excellency Salem Butti Salem Al Qubaisi, Director-General of the UAE Space Agency.

“This unique global event offers an ideal opportunity to engage with decision makers and stakeholders, and discuss the latest technological advancements in the aviation and space sectors. This coincides with the strategic national developments in both sectors, and their ever-increasing role in economic diversification and sustainable growth,” His Excellency added.

“Our presence at the Bahrain International Airshow clearly reflects the joint strategic cooperation between the two countries in the aviation and space sectors, the latest of which was the joint Emirati-Bahrain satellite ‘Daw'a 1’, launched to the International Space Station last year,” HE Al Qubaisi concluded.

The UAESA’s participation in the biennial event aims to highlight the latest developments across the UAE’s ambitious space projects and R&D efforts, as well as to explore means of joint cooperation with the various stakeholders across the space and aviation sectors, in order to exchange knowledge and expertise, and plan joint projects to enhance the sector's development process, while raising global awareness of the UAESA’s role, activities, and achievements, and introducing its latest initiatives in the field of space exploration and other space-related sectors.

HE Salem Butti Al Qubaisi, UAESA Director General, along with a selection of high-level speakers, will also participate in the panel discussions to shed light on ways to engage, prepare, and inspire new generations to join this vital sector, by highlighting the existing opportunities and potential career paths in terms of space travel and exploration.

HE will also chair the Arab Space Cooperation Group’s 8th meeting in Bahrain, which will be the first to be held outside the UAE, to promote Arab coordination on space projects. The meeting will also aim to lay the foundation for space cooperation within the Arab League, encourage relevant R&D, and spread space culture in Arab communities, as well as provide Arab nations with consultancy on various space-related fields. The cooperation will also drive partnerships to implement space projects and programs, execute the project of pan-Arab Satellite 813, and promote the presence and participation of the Arab Space Cooperation Group in international space events.

This year’s program is built around four themes covering: Airports and Airlines, Cargo and Logistics, Women in Aerospace, Space Science: examining global developments, exploring investment opportunities, and funding and inspiring the next generations to join this high-growth area of the industry.

UAESA is responsible for developing and regulating the space sector in the UAE, supporting a sustainable national economy, developing human talents, bolstering R&D projects in the space sector, as well as enhancing and promoting the UAE’s role on the regional and global space map. The 2022 edition of the Bahrain International Airshow will feature various events, including forums and discussion panels that host senior executives from international companies participating in the event.

About the UAE Space Agency (UAESA)

