Eng. Majed Al Mesmar: the UAE Government Official Portal (u.ae) is an embodiment of the Whole-of-Government Approach, and it is the customer’s first destination for all government services and information.

UAE – The Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority (TDRA) released ‘u.ae 2022... Figures and Facts’ Report, which sheds light on the great success story of the portal since its launch, as the interface of the UAE Government official presence, and the main reference for government information and services. The report includes milestones, figures, results and indicators related to the portal's performance and the level of its popularity locally and globally.

Moreover, the report highlights the journey of u.ae, which was launched in 2001, starting with its establishment as a static site under the name of (government.ae), through the stage of the interactive site based on an open-source content management system, to the stage of the one-letter domain (u.ae), which is the shortest domain name in the world.

Commenting on the report, H.E. Eng. Majed Sultan Al Mesmar, TDRA Director General, said: “The UAE Government official portal (u.ae) is the UAE interface online, and an interface of its digital presence. We are pleased with the results achieved by the portal in terms of the level of visits, searches and browsing. We are also pleased with the comments and suggestions received from the portal users that have contributed over time to developing it and improving its performance in line with international best practice.”

H.E. Al Mesmar added: “TDRA’s team works tirelessly on developing the portal and aligning it with the higher national directions, manly 'We the UAE 2031' vision with its four pillars related to government, society, economy and international relations. We developed the portal based on our role as an enabler of the digital government, and on our strategic goal to enhance the digital lifestyle in line with the directives of the wise leadership by making digital transformation a path to creating a happy and sustainable future in the UAE.”

u.ae reflects the best international experiences, such as the customers' journey, adopting the latest international standards and choosing the best content management system.

The report showed a steady increase in the number of visitors to the portal, as the number of visitors approached 19 million in 2022, with more than 30 million visits.

u.ae visitors came mainly from the UAE. During the last five years, more than 35.6 million visitors from the UAE visited the portal, while India came second with 4.67 million visitors in the same period, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia third with 2.72 million visitors.

As for the most popular pages, the page of applications for entry permits and visas and their validity came at the top of the list, as the average time spent by the visitor browsing this page was 4:16 minutes. Travel to the UAE page came second with an average visit time of 4:07 minutes, and the Emirates ID page came third with an average visit time of 3:51 minutes.

According to the report, English came as the most used language with 48.8 million visitors, followed by Arabic with 8.13 million visitors, then French with 1.18 million visitors, then German, Russian and Chinese.

The report showed the inclusion of 2,630 digital services on the portal, provided by 221 federal and local government entities.

u.ae consists of four main sections, including the information and services section, the UAE section, the E-Participation section, and the media section. The information and services section addresses many topics such as work, investment, tourism, infrastructure and visa, in addition to a complete list of all government services in the country.

The second section covers the history of the UAE in different eras, as well as the plans and strategies of the UAE to foresee the future and achieve comprehensive development. This section also covers the country's efforts to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals set by the United Nations. The E-Participation section lists the channels of communication with the UAE Government, as well as platforms for consultation, instant chat, and others.

About TDRA:

The Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority (TDRA) undertakes the task of supervising the telecommunications and digital government sectors in the UAE in accordance with the Telecommunications Law issued by Federal law by Decree No. (3) of 2003 and its amendments, and in accordance with Decree No. 23 issued on September 27, 2020, amending some provisions of Federal Law by Decree No. (3) of 2003 regarding the regulation of the telecommunication sector, and adding the “digital government” to the functions and name of the authority.

TDRA’s regulatory role is to ensure the provision of distinguished telecommunications services, develop the telecommunications sector, ensure the interests of the parties, apply the relevant policy and regulatory frameworks, develop human resources, and encourage research and development, to ensure the UAE’s leading regional and global position in the telecommunications sector.

In the field of enabling digital transformation, TDRA is responsible for supervising the federal digital government under Law No. 3 of 2011. Since then, TDRA has become responsible for digital transformation at the national level through two strategic goals: enhancing the smart lifestyle, and Leadership in smart technological infrastructure in the UAE.