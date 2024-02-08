UAE: UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan issued a Federal Decree appointing His Excellency Ghanim Mubarak Al Hajeri, Director General for the General Authority of Sports.

With over 30 years of experience, His Excellency has held several leadership positions in various fields. He served as the Director General Zoo & Aquarium Public Institution, in addition to other positions in the banking sector.

H.E is a member in several sports councils and committees in the country, including the Sports Coordination Council; the UAE Handball Federation (UAEHF); the UAE Volleyball Federation; and the UAE Football Association Temporary Committee (FATC).

Al Hajeri obtained an MBA in Executive Business Administration, along with a Bachelor Degree in International Studies.