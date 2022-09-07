UAE: The UAE President, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, has issued a federal decree appointing Omran Sharaf as a Member of the UAE Diplomatic and Consular Corps with the rank of ambassador, and as Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation to handle the Advanced Science and Technology portfolio.

Omran Sharaf is the Project Director of the Emirates Mars Mission (EMM) and also serves as the Director of the UN Committee on the Peaceful Uses of Outer Space. He is a former member of the UAE delegation to the International Committee on Global Navigation Satellite Systems (ICG).

Sharaf was responsible for developing, launching, and operating projects at the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC), including responsibility for developing and implementing the Command & Data Handling Subsystem (C&DH) for DubaiSat-1 and DubaiSat-2, along with being a system engineer of that project.

Sharaf earned his bachelor’s degree in Electrical Engineering from the University of Virginia, USA, in 2005, and his Master's in Science and Technology Policy from the Advanced Institute of Science and Technology (KAIST), South Korea, in 2013.

Sharaf was a winner of the Pride of the Emirates medal, within the Mohammed Bin Rashid Government Excellence Award.

