The Week hosted the inaugural "Maritime Ministerial Dialogue" to facilitate valuable discussions between influential industry stakeholders and the local maritime administration

Highlighting the UAE’s preparations for the upcoming COP28, and its re-election to the IMO Council

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: By facilitating knowledge sharing, networking, collaboration, and the signing of important agreements between public and private sectors, the 2023 edition of the UAE Maritime Week proved to be instrumental in driving the progress in the local and regional maritime industry. Through its power-packed agenda of relevant and thought-provoking sessions, the biennial Week held under the patronage of the UAE Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure (MOEI UAE) provided a platform to emphasise sustainability, address environmental concerns, and engage in policy and regulatory discussions. Through leveraging the outcomes of such sessions, the UAE can effectively prepare for the upcoming COP28 and the 2023 IMO Council elections, solidifying its position as a leading global maritime hub, and contributing to the sustainable growth of the industry across the globe.

An integral part of the UAE Maritime Week was the signing of ground-breaking deals between leading industry entities across the country and the region. Amongst the many partnerships that were announced during the Week, the most prominent highlight was the signing of eight MoUs between the Ministry and renowned public and private organisations across the nation for the ‘Blue Pass’ initiative, a project launched by MOEI UAE in partnership with Marihub to strengthen the maritime sector. By creating a digital cluster of local, regional, and international maritime authorities and associations through an online portal and smart app, the platform offers transparent and seamless services to its members, thereby making the UAE an attractive destination for foreign investments.

These agreements were signed in the presence of H.E. Eng. Suhail Al Mazrouei, UAE Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, and the official ministerial delegation. The signatories included the Department of Ports & Customs Ajman, Fujairah Free Zone, Dubai SME, The Marshall Islands Registry, Monjasa, Emirates Shipping Association (ESA), YoungShip UAE, as well as Allianz Middle East and Stanford Marine, highlighting the collaborative efforts between the public and private sectors to enhance the maritime industry's growth and sustainability.

Hosting the first “Maritime Ministerial Dialogue”

The UAE Maritime Week also hosted the inaugural "Maritime Ministerial Dialogue," a ground-breaking gathering that united influential industry stakeholders, including renowned international shipowners, ports, and class societies. During this esteemed meeting, H.E. Eng. Suhail Al Mazrouei addressed future visions, emphasised the significance of embracing innovation, and highlighted the importance of adopting digital solutions to drive the sustainable development of the maritime sector. Renowned industry experts further delved into discussions regarding the roadmap towards the UAE Net Zero 2050 strategy. The dialogue also emphasised the criticality of international collaboration in unlocking opportunities for renewable marine fuel production, enabling the UAE to fulfil its objectives, strategic directions, and international commitments effectively.

Preparing for the COP28

As the nation prepares for the upcoming COP28 and the 2023 IMO Council elections, the UAE Maritime Week placed a strong emphasis on the country’s efforts in adopting eco-friendly practices and promoting green technologies, serving as a platform for the local sector to showcase its commitment to sustainability.

Chris Hayman, Chairman Emeritus, Seatrade Maritime said: "Through ground-breaking initiatives such as the ‘Blue Pass’, strategic investments, forward-thinking policies, and a commitment to innovation, the UAE has achieved incredible milestones that have set new benchmarks for maritime excellence. The nation’s efforts in ensuring seafarers’ wellbeing, promoting maritime safety, sustainability, and efficiency, make it a preferred destination for foreign investments. At our end, with the help of our worldwide reach and network, we will emphasise the significant achievements of the UAE’s maritime sector. Through this extensive exposure, we will support the UAE’s re-election in the IMO Council under Category B for the fourth consecutive time.”

About UAE Maritime Week

UAE Maritime Week is the essential meeting place for professionals with a vested interest in developing the maritime sector across the UAE. Taking place biennially, the week-long series of events provides participants with a critical opportunity to meet, build partnerships and exchange ideas as the region continues to emerge as a prominent industry hub. Held under the patronage of the UAE Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, UAE Maritime Week 2023 is driven by Seatrade Maritime Informa Markets and took place from 15 – 19 May in Dubai. The dates for the 2025 edition will be announced in Q3 2023.

About Seatrade Maritime Logistics Middle East

Seatrade Maritime Logistics Middle East is the Middle East's largest maritime trade event and conference. The event witnesses the region's largest gathering of ship owners and connects them with thousands of proactive industry professionals from both the local and international maritime markets. The highly anticipated event returns to Dubai every two years and provides an unparalleled arena for those looking to do business across the prosperous Middle East market. It provides a gateway for local businesses to meet with key international stakeholders. 2023 marked its tenth edition, and the event continues to cater to all maritime businesses with a vested interest in the Middle East market.

Seatrade Maritime Logistics Middle East Press Contacts:

(International)

Suzanne Tiago

Head of Marketing – Maritime & Logistics

Informa Markets

Suzanne.Tiago@informa.com

(Middle East)

Naheel Musa

Media Consultant

Tactics Marketing Management

Naheel@tactics.ae