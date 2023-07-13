Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Her Excellency Mariam Bint Mohammed Almheiri, UAE Minister of Climate Change and Environment, chaired the sixth meeting of the Farmers' Council in the central region of the Emirate of Sharjah to discuss ways to enhance food safety and modern farming systems to move forward in efforts to provide food safely and sustainably for all members of the community in the UAE.

The meeting was attended by His Excellency Engineer Mohammed Musa Alameeri, Assistant Undersecretary for the Food Diversity Sector at the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment.

During her speech, Her Excellency Mariam Almheiri affirmed that the wise leadership of the UAE attaches utmost importance to enhancing national food security on a sustainable and climate-smart basis, ensuring safe and sufficient food for all community members now and in the future.

Her Excellency said: "We are working in partnership with all relevant local and global entities to build a stronger and more resilient food sector capable of facing challenges. Modern farming technology represents one of the most important solutions to these challenges: the lack of agricultural land and scarcity of water. This also helps reduce the sector's carbon footprint and the entire food value chain and preserves natural resources from waste."

Her Excellency added: "We give special importance to climate-smart modern farming systems, and there will be a great focus by the UAE and its partners on this vital file during the discussions of the Conference of the Parties (COP28), which the country will host next November. The UAE has pioneering experience in adopting these systems, developing traditional farms and enhancing food safety. We work through full cooperation with members of the Farmers' Council and all our government and private sector partners to achieve good results by increasing agricultural production, providing all means of support to national farms, and assisting farmers in reaching the market."

The sixth meeting of the Farmers Council reviewed the outputs of the past five meetings, which have contributed to the development of an annual agricultural plan based on the guidelines and pillars of the strategy, adopting modern agricultural systems that can be implemented by farmers, approving projects of applied agricultural research programs to be implemented in accredited farms, and developing programs to enhance farmers' capabilities and transfer experiences, in addition to adopting annual agricultural production programs and promoting plans to market agricultural products.

The meeting discussed the developments of the initiative to enhance the sustainability of national farms, which aims to strengthen partnership and communication with the government and private sectors, and the initiatives and plans to enhance the agricultural sector and local production and monitor the implementation of the initiative's action plan. The meeting also addressed the program of financing modern agriculture projects in food security and developing the agricultural support system by applying targeted support to farmers and updating their data.

The meeting reviewed the latest results related to the Unified National Program for Monitoring Residues in Food, and monitoring pesticide residues in agricultural products, for safe food accessible to all. The targeted sample types were reviewed, including fresh and dried fruits and vegetables, grains and legumes, spices and nuts, honey and its products. The council also discussed proposals to test pesticide residues in a shorter time through cooperation with the private sector to establish laboratories to analyze pesticide residues in vegetables and fruits in various emirates of the country to carry out the analyses within three to five hours per sample.

Council's Action Plan Updates

During the meeting, the updates of the council's action plan for 2023 and its main achievements so far were discussed. In terms of the goal of developing the agricultural sector, which includes various activities and initiatives, including the Agricultural Tourism Initiative, promoting local agriculture through the tourism sector was enhanced, and the efforts of the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment in supporting agricultural tourism farms were intensified.

In relation to the farmers support program, the council reviewed the implementation of the approved support mechanism for 2023 and the marketing of local agricultural products through exhibitions organized at the country level with the participation of farmers. The meeting also reviewed ways to activate the activities of importing and trading agricultural production inputs within the license of modern agriculture in the country and licensing economic activities in productive agricultural holdings.

The Farmers Council meeting also discussed the Farms Endowment initiative, launched in cooperation with the Mohammed bin Rashid Global Centre for Endowment Consultancy, the Endowment And Minors’ Trust Foundation (AWQAF DUBAI), Majid Al Futtaim and Carrefour. The aim is to benefit from farms surplus crops and deliver them to underprivileged families. This is achieved by collecting the surplus from farms production before the end of the agricultural season, packaging it, and giving it to the deserving.

