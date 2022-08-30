UAE: The UAE has announced an integrated programme supporting holders of the “Hayya” Card issued by FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, which will take this year from November 20 to December 18.

The programme comes within the UAE’s initiatives aiming to support the state of Qatar, in hosting the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022. Through the Multiple-Entry Tourist Visa options, the UAE will be hosting the world cup fans, allowing them to enter UAE multiple times over a period of 90 days.

The Federal Authority For Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security, explained that the programme includes granting a multiple-entry visa to the UAE for a total period of up to (90) days from the date of issuance of this visa. The visa fees is reduced to AED 100 and will be paid once for the whole period.

The Authority indicated that holders of “Hayya” card, can enter the UAE by applying for this visa starting November 1, 2022, and it will allow them to enter the country several times during the validity period.

This visa can be extended for another 90 days according to the conditions, procedures and the normal fees followed in the current visa system in the UAE.

Citizens of visa-exempt countries are excluded from the above procedures, as they can enter and stay in the UAE according to the current procedures.

“Hayya” Card Holders can apply to the Multiple-entry visa through the website (www.icp.gov.ae), by choosing “Smart Channels”, and then selecting “Public Services”, followed by choosing “Hayya Card Holders” Visa and completing data and documents and paying the applicable fees.

-Ends-