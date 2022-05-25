Abu Dhabi, UAE: The Abu Dhabi International Book Fair (ADIBF) has shut down two publishing houses after finding they had violated intellectual property rights and participation conditions. The announcement was made on Tuesday, the second day of the cultural event, which is organised by the Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre (ALC), under the Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi).

Saeed Hamdan Al Tunaiji, Acting Executive Director of the ALC and Director of ADIBF, said the Fair was firmly opposed to violations that conflict with publishing laws and intellectual property rights in the UAE, stressing the need to adhere to all regulations to protect the rights of both authors and publishers.

Al Tunaiji said: “For more than three decades, ADIBF has established itself as an incubator for creativity and innovation, cultivating a global reputation as a platform that attracts thousands of Arab and international publishers to support and advance the publishing industry in the region. The ALC continues to uphold the UAE’s laws by holding a committee to monitor publication violations.”

He added that the ADIBF was devoted to fostering a culture of enlightenment that avoids any counterfeiting or infringement of intellectual property.

