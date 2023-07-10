Two new government notaries were sworn in before His Excellency Yousef Saeed Alabri, Undersecretary of Abu Dhabi Judicial Department (ADJD), prior to assuming their duties as notaries in their respective government agencies, in accordance with the mandate and powers conferred upon them under the laws and legislation in force in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

H.E. Yousef Alabri said that supporting national cadres, qualifying them and providing them with the necessary knowledge to obtain the licences allowing them to practice as notaries public in government agencies, is in line with the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President of the UAE, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of the Presidential Court, and Chairman of Abu Dhabi Judicial Department, to develop a pioneering governmental system that offers an attractive business environment, thereby strengthening the Emirate of Abu Dhabi's competitive position and global leadership.

This expansion in the licensing of government and private notaries, he added, offers multiple channels for customers to complete their legal transactions in an easy and convenient way, in the context of digital transformation in line with the priorities of the ADJD's 2021-2023 Strategic Plan, aimed at providing a distinguished experience in the legal and judicial sector, in tune with the developments and high growth rates in the various sectors.

Mr. Alabri also emphasised the interest that the Judicial Department takes in preparing specialised training programmes to qualify candidates for the practice of the profession of notary with the aim of providing them with the necessary knowledge, skills, attitudes and abilities, and to ensure that they are ready to practise the profession of notary in general, whether within the Judicial Department or in other government bodies in accordance with the licences granted to a certain number of their employees or through the law firms authorised to practise as notaries, so as to empower them to safeguard rights and apply the law when notarising documents.

The Abu Dhabi Judicial Department, he said, continues to provide professional guidance and counselling schemes, direct technical support and ongoing training and development programmes, to ensure the effectiveness of service providers, after successfully completing the training programmes delivered by the Abu Dhabi Judicial Academy (ADJA), and testing their knowledge of all legal aspects related to notarial duties.