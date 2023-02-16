Her Highness Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of Dubai Culture and Arts Authority and Member of the Dubai Council, affirmed the outstanding impact of the World Government Summit over the past decade in shaping the future of governance. By gathering the world’s brilliant minds and governments in Dubai and accomplishing its effective strategic goals, the summit has cemented its position as a leading global platform for envisioning and creating the future.

Commenting on the World Government Summit, Her Highness said: “The World Government Summit has been a catalyst for an effective global dialogue that invests in knowledge-based innovation and harnesses it to tackle the world’s challenges. This aligns with the vision of our leadership, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to make the UAE a meeting point for government leaders, decision-makers, and experts from diverse sectors to collectively design the future and support innovative models of governance.”

Her Highness highlighted the World Government Summit’s efforts to empower the next generation of leaders, giving young talents a voice and opening up avenues for their innovation. The summit has created opportunities for them to showcase their visions and aspirations for a better tomorrow, contributing to a more dynamic and creative ecosystem.

Her Highness also emphasised the importance of governments being flexible in our rapidly changing world, upgrading their readiness to keep pace with global trends and standards, and finding innovative solutions to global challenges. She stated: “The United Arab Emirates has consistently demonstrated its ability to adapt and evolve in various fields and sectors, and the World Government Summit has facilitated the exchange of knowledge and experience, paving the way for a future where the UAE serves as a benchmark for government efficiency and a brighter future for its youth, under the guidance of its wise leadership.”