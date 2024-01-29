Undersecretary of the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department, His Excellency Counselor Yousef Saeed Al Abri, conducted a thorough field inspection visit to the penal and correctional institutions in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi. The purpose of the visit was to examine the workflow and procedures, as well as to closely monitor the quality of care, rehabilitation, and reform offered to inmates, with the ultimate goal of achieving their reintegration into society following the implementation of the sentence period imposed in accordance with judicial rulings.

Following the transfer of management responsibilities to the Judicial Department on January 1, 2024, in accordance with the law issued by His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, in his capacity as Ruler of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, regarding punitive and correctional institutions in the emirate, this is the Undersecretary of the Judicial Department's first visit to a punitive and correctional facility.

Counselor Yousef Al-Abri convened a larger meeting with department directors of prison and correctional institutions. The agenda included topics such as work mechanism, strategic directions, and future plans to enhance performance and improve quality in order to achieve integration in the service system in line with the Judicial Department's strategic plan's priorities.

He emphasized during the meeting the significance of coordinating efforts to carry out development processes and implement best practices in keeping with interest and support of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE and Ruler of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, for this development, And In implementation of the directive of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President of the UAE, Deputy Prime Minister, Chairman of the Presidential Court, and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department, which is to ensure business continuity and sustainability of operations while looking forward to the future.

During his inspection of the essential facilities and professional and technical workshops located within the prison and correctional buildings, the Undersecretary of the Judicial Department also learned about the requirements needed to implement an advanced package of rehabilitation programs in compliance with the highest accepted international practices and standards, for the benefit of the inmates and to prepare them as decent people who successfully fulfill their role in society.

He heard the inmates' perspectives on care and rehabilitation services, training and educational workshops, sporting events and activities, and awareness, and the role the play in giving them new practical skills and a mastery of craft professions that facilitate their easy integration into society and allow them to live respectable lives after serving their sentences.