Dubai, UAE: The new platform will be launched later this year following an extensive period of assessment, consultation and development. EmaraTax represents a major milestone in the FTA’s ambition to be a leading, digitalised, tax administration in full recognition of the UAE’s national digital agenda.

EmaraTax will significantly enhance the way that taxpayers can access the FTA’s services, pay their taxes and obtain refunds. The new platform also greatly enhances the ability of the FTA to administer taxes in the UAE, enables better, faster decision-making and earlier engagement with taxpayers that need support.

Offering online access to a larger number of FTA services than ever before, a simplified and streamlined user experience, and extensive self-help and service request options, EmaraTax offers a range of significant enhancements. Individual taxpayers, tax agents, legal representatives, foreign missions and diplomats, customs bodies and verification agencies will all benefit from the range of new developments that EmaraTax brings to life.

The new platform is a modern tax administration ecosystem that integrates with other influential government entities such as the UAE Central Bank and national technology-based programs including UAE PASS to simplify to make best use of common data and in so doing simplify a range of user processes, from logging-in to compiling tax returns. Importantly, EmaraTax is mobile-ready, and the App will be launched shortly after the new platform goes live in November 2022.

EmaraTax represents the culmination of several months of intense effort building an enhanced tax administration platform designed to enable taxpayers manage their taxes in a simpler, faster, more transparent manner.

The FTA’s new system aligns with the UAE Digital Government Strategy 2025 and the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, Ruler of Dubai, to leverage emerging technologies and build a solid digital infrastructure that serves the people and business community of the UAE.

Over the course of the next few weeks, the FTA will release more information about the features of EmaraTax and how to transition to the new system.

-Ends-

The Federal Tax Authority was established by Federal Decree-Law No. (13) of 2016 to help diversify the national economy and increase non-oil revenues in the UAE through the management and collection of federal taxes based on international best practices and standards, as well as to provide all means of support to enable taxpayers to comply with the tax laws and procedures. Since its inception in 2017, the FTA has been committed to cooperate with the competent authorities to establish a comprehensive and balanced system to make the UAE one of the first countries in the world to implement a fully electronic tax system that encourages voluntary compliance, with simple procedures based on the highest standards of transparency and accuracy – beginning from registration, to the submission of tax returns, to the payment of due taxes through the Authority’s website: www.tax.gov.ae