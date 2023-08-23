United Arab Emirates, Abu Dhabi: The Fatima Bint Mubarak Women Sports Award Arbitration Committee held its first meeting to review the submitted nomination files and to ensure that they conform to the criteria and conditions for nomination.

The award ceremony is held under the patronage of Her Highness Sheikha Fatima Bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation, and Mother of the Nation, with the support of Her Highness Sheikha Fatima Bint Hazza Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairwoman of the Board of Directors of the Fatima Bint Mubarak Ladies Sports Academy, President of the Abu Dhabi and Al Ain Ladies Clubs.

The seventh edition of the Fatima Bint Mubarak Women Sports Award is organized by the Fatima Bint Mubarak Ladies Sports Academy, in cooperation with the Abu Dhabi Sports Council.

The meeting was chaired by Dr. Najwa Mohamed Al Hosani, Vice Dean of the United Arab Emirates University, Chair of the Arbitration Committee, in the presence of the members that included Hassiba Boulmarka, the former Algerian Olympic champion and Chair of the Sports and Women’s Committee of the Algerian Olympic Committee, Dr. Rania Alwani, the former Egyptian, Arab and international swimming champion, and Enas Suleiman. Excellence and Institutional Development Specialist with the UAE Professional Association.

During the meeting, the committee reviewed the nomination files received for the award in its various categories, which amount to 11 at the individual and collective levels (categories of sports federations and institutions) from the UAE and Arab countries, ensuring that the nominees conformed to the award criteria and conditions.

The committee called for registration and submission of applications for candidacy on the specified date, before the nomination door closed. Following this process, the sorting of files and the arbitration process by the committee - comprised of a selection of esteemed Arab and international names in sports - would begin.

The door for candidacy for the seventh edition of the Fatima Bint Mubarak Women Sports Award closes on August 31, 2023, with the final list of names nominated for the award to be announced at a later time after the completion of the arbitration process. The winners will be announced at the ceremony that will be held in Abu Dhabi on November 15, 2023.

The Fatima Bint Mubarak Ladies Sports Academy and the Abu Dhabi Sports Council announced the opening of nominations in late June, with the process of receiving nomination files continuing through the award's website www.fbmwomensportsaward.ae until the end of August.

The total cash value of the award amounts to AED 1.8 million across 11 categories. The Academy also grants a special award to honor the Arab Sports Personality of the Year, which is a distinction bestowed by the jury to honor an Arab personality for her outstanding performance and contributions in the field of women's sports at the level of the Arab world.