Studies and research that enrich the judicial work included in the eleventh issue

The Judicial Research and Studies Center at the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department has issued the eleventh issue of the refereed scientific periodical "Judiciary and Law", in an electronic version that includes a variety of studies and research specialized in the legal and judicial field, aimed at keeping pace with the new development prospects, and the resulting challenges Legal that require providing appropriate solutions to it in light of the new legislation.

The journal’s editorial dealt with judicial and legislative developments during the era of the late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, who led the empowerment phase, succeeding the founding leader Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God rest his soul, where he followed his approach, consolidating the civilized state’s march, and enabling its developmental achievements in its various aspects, especially justice and the preservation of rights, as the UAE has become an oasis of justice and safety in deciding cases worldwide.

It also shed light on the solid constitutional experience of the United Arab Emirates, and the strength of its constitutional institutions, which was demonstrated by the election of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, as President of the State, in accordance with the provisions of Part Two of Chapter Four of the Constitution, which is an election that heralds a new phase in which the pace of leadership is accelerating, in pursuit of achieving the goals of the UAE Centennial 2071, which His Highness had outlined in order to build future emirates to become a leader in building and serving people, and to be an example of hope, tolerance and civilized values.

In this context, the eleventh issue of the magazine included a number of studies, legal researches, jurisprudence and judicial rulings, which enrich the judicial work, in line with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of the Presidential Court, Chairman of the Judicial Department in Abu Dhabi, to develop the judicial system by keeping pace with developments and changes, in a way that ensures sustainability and business continuity within a futuristic vision.

The researches published in the new issue dealt with issues of arbitration in personal status matters, legal protection of the Emirati moral cultural heritage, language and law and the challenges of the digital age, international legal protection of personal data in times of crisis, digital age of majority, the legal framework for regulating the commercial exploitation of space, modern legislative orientation in the law of crimes and penalties, and the criminal policy for the protection of administrative contracts.