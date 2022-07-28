The Abu Dhabi Judicial Department has completed the implementation of 3 courses of the training program for lawyers applying for enrollment in the list of lawyers accepted before the Abu Dhabi prosecutions and courts. The three courses witnessed the participation of 41 male and female lawyers, with a total of 167 training hours, during the first half of the current year 2022.

The Judicial Department explained that the program organized by the Abu Dhabi Judicial Academy in cooperation with the Division of Lawyers and Experts’ Affairs in the Department aims to contribute to the advancement of the legal profession and the preparation of national legal cadres qualified scientifically and practically in accordance with the highest international standards, in response to the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan. Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of the Presidential Court, and Head of the Judicial Department in Abu Dhabi, by improving judicial performance and enhancing society’s confidence in the judicial and legal system, of which lawyers are an integral part.

It added that the program included a number of academic and practical modules, the most important of which are the remote litigation system and procedures applicable in the courts of the Judicial Department, attendance rules in the virtual courtroom, the rules of civil procedures and the recent amendments made to them, the drafting of claims and memoranda in the field of administrative justice, the principles of criminal procedures in the UAE legislation, and controls, preparation and drafting of claims and memoranda in the field of criminal justice in light of the rules of criminal procedures, the culture of alternative solutions for dispute resolution, and the standards and principles of the lawyer – client relationship. The program also provides extensive training on some of the procedures adopted by the Judicial Department in addition to the relevant domestic legislation.

It is noteworthy that passing this training program is one of the conditions for admission to the roll of lawyers registered with the Judicial Department in Abu Dhabi. Therefore, the program has been designed in a way that diversifies the topics and themes to cover various aspects related to the lawyer work.

