Abu Dhabi - The Integrated Transport Centre (ITC) of the Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT) in Abu Dhabi has won two international awards at the Global Business Excellence Awards 2023, one of the most prestigious awards in the world for business excellence in various sectors, that is highly competitive with major international institutions competing for it.

The ITC has won two awards in the categories of "Distinguished Social Media Campaign" (Media Affairs Division), and "Distinguished Finance Team" (Finance Division). The ITC won the "Distinguished Social Media Campaign" award after carrying out an awareness-raising campaign, "For Your Safety" to raise awareness on the safety for users of bicycles and e-bikes (scooters). The campaign aimed to highlight the importance of safety while using bicycles and e-bikes, and to emphasize the need of adhering with security and safety requirements. Additionally, the campaign urged cyclists to comply with signboards, follow regulations on the safe usage of bicycles and e-bikes, and to adhere to the roads and pathways designated for their usage. The guidelines and regulations stipulated the designated areas where driving said vehicles are permitted, and have highlighted the illegal behaviours that cyclists are supposed to avoid while using e-scooters.

In the same regard, the ITC has also implemented field awareness initiatives with the participation of senior officials, which included distributing giveaways of safety equipment to users of e-bikes (scooters) aiming to motivate users to comply with the laws and regulations that enhance their safety and protect them from risks they might face on the road.

The judging panel comprises of high-level independent experts who select winners according to rigorous criteria for each category and sector, with emphasis on the outcomes achieved in fields of finance, innovation, customer service, employees, investors and society benefits.

The chairman of the judging panel commented on the ITC winning this award, saying: “Congratulations to the Integrated Transport Center for developing a highly successful two-month long, multi-media safety campaign to encourage scooter and bike users to adhere to all the new rules and guidelines. We highly commend your efforts to emphasize the importance of wearing protective clothing and equipment while on the road. The campaign, with a hashtag of #For_Your_Safety, made use of a wide range of communication methodologies including paid media channels, social media posts, influencers, offline media, digital ads, and field awareness promotions. It produced brilliant results and the campaign got the message across its target audience, reached almost one million accounts, and delivered more than 1.4 million impressions”.

The Director of Media Affairs Division at ITC, Dalal Ibrahim Al Raeesi, stated: "Winning this award stems from ITC's continuous efforts and the support of senior management to promote a culture of excellence and make it an integral part of our daily practices in various sectors and Divisions within ITC. We implemented this campaign according to a well thought out digital strategy, specific goals and clear awareness messages in several languages to reach various segments of society in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, as it was an intensive campaign through various social media platforms, digital channels and media outlets on which the target audience was reached, in addition to influencer marketing to reach the largest possible number of customers which made the campaign more effective and influential, enabling us to achieve the highest percentage of the set goals."

The chairman of the judging panel commented on the ITC winning the Global Business Excellence Award in the “Distinguished Finance Team” category, saying: "Congratulations to the Finance Team at ITC for introducing new strategies that enhanced customer experience and supported career growth and employee competencies and development. The Finance Team streamlined the billing process, developed new innovative financial products, and invested in employee training and financial competencies. The I-Supplier system allows suppliers to track and send invoices online, saving them time and effort, improving the quality of financial services, and reducing invoice processing time to 3 days instead of 10 days previously. It is truly a great achievement by the team to develop outstanding accounting standards and process financial procedures to facilitate the completion of transactions and reduce the time spent on processing payments”.

This achievement which was realized by the financial team enhances transparency, governance and financial compliance, contributing to the optimal use of financial resources within the ITC.

Winning these awards is a reflection of the ITC’s keenness to constantly develop its services to achieve optimal efficiency and quality, through adopting concepts of excellence and innovation as cornerstones of its improvement and development. The ITC’s objectives consist of improving the quality of services provided to society and to establish an integrated and sustainable transport system that supports the local business environment, improves the quality of life in the emirate, and augments its competitiveness on the global stage.

