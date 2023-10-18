Abu Dhabi: The Integrated Transport Centre (ITC) of the Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT) in Abu Dhabi, has received the Digital HR of the Year award at the GCC GOV HR Summit in recognition of its efforts in the field of Digital Transformation and Automation of Human Resources Management Services, which reflects the diligence of the ITC’s HR Division in adopting the best practices and digital systems that in turn result in efficiency, integration, and automation in various fields of human resource management.

The GCC GOV HR Awards is the region’s most prestigious human resources event that sheds light on the field’s best practices, aiming to recognize individuals and institutions that adopt innovative ways to reinforce the role of human resources and prepare institutions to respond to business needs and development of human capital.

The awards ceremony was part of the GCC GOV HR Summit that ran over the course of three days in Abu Dhabi, with major local and GCC level government institutions participating. The summit is regarded as a prominent event for human resource management in the region, during which innovative minds and HR professionals come together from all over the GCC. The goals of the summit for attendees consist of achieving exemplary management in leading their organizations through exchanging knowledge and expertise through holding discussions and implementing the best practices to achieve the highest efficiency in overseeing human capital, diversification, and strategic planning.

The Integrated Transport Centre’s efforts resulted in receiving the award after implementing various projects, most notably the automation of 26 HR Services to better serve employees, in addition to implementing the best international practices in human resources management that focus on its main fields, such as performance management, talent development and the recruitment of new employees, in addition to improving other internal employee services. The ITC’s efforts also included an innovative digital platform for employees which was introduced to enable them to access all data and files, as well as find out about the latest updates and initiatives of the ITC.

This achievement reflects the commitment of the Integrated Transport Centre to implement the directives of the UAE’s wise leadership in working towards digital transformation in multiple sectors in 2023, especially as the year has been announced by UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan as the “Year of Sustainability”, under the slogan, “Today for Tomorrow”.

Seeing efficient human resource management as one of its strategic goals, the ITC affirmed its keenness to constantly develop its internal services by adopting the best practices that saves time and effort, increase productivity and efficiency, and facilitate the use of the latest technologies in ITC’s systems. The ITC stated that this prestigious award in the field of human resources is a testament to the organization’s relentless efforts in adopting the best practices and technologies in its field.