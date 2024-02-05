Within two months of starting its first project to authenticate judicial transactions in English, the English Notary Services Bureau in the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department completed 400 notary transactions. This shows the Emirate of Abu Dhabi's progress in solidifying its reputation as a top location for business and investments, drawing the best talent and competencies, and positioning itself as a role model worldwide notable for making services more accessible across the Middle East.

His Excellency Counselor Yousef Saeed Al-Abri, Undersecretary of the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department, said that the achievements of the English Notary Services Bureau and the remarkable demand from the business community and enterprises to benefit from this service constitute a qualitative leap in the system of government excellence for the Emirate of Abu Dhabi in the implementation of the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, "May God protect him", to achieve leadership and uniqueness in various sectors and support economic growth, and following the instructions of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President of the UAE, Deputy Prime Minister, Chairman of the Presidential Court, and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department, in order to establish leadership and uniqueness in a variety of sectors and foster economic growth. through creating a cutting-edge legal and judicial system in Abu Dhabi that helps to strengthen the emirate's competitive position.

According to Counselor Yousef Al-Abri, the English Notary Services Bureau, which is the first of its kind in the region, supports the streamlining of processes for legal document authentication, particularly in light of enabling transactions to be completed digitally through the Judicial Department's website, while bridging the language gap that non-native speakers face. In order to facilitate the provision of services in English, the language of international business and companies, and to unify global business practices.

As per the provisions of Article 16 of Law No. 11 of 2017 concerning the Notary Public in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, the Bureau specializes in offering legal services for the purpose of documenting and authenticating transactions and documents in English without requiring an Arabic translation. This covers the following papers and transactions: all forms of contracts; pledges and declarations, such as monthly income declarations, waivers, and consents to travel; settlement agreements; agencies of all kinds; board of directors’ decisions; meeting minutes; and all other documents issued by businesses and private and public legal entities while they are performing their duties.

Working with documents in their original language allows the Bureau to maintain confidentiality and clarity while also offering privacy and improved comprehension for clients who do not speak Arabic. By eliminating the need to share documents with a third-party translation agency, the documentation process can be sped up and costs can be reduced.