The UN-Habitat thus recognizes the effort made by Madinah to place the citizen at the center and its commitment to advance in the direction of the Sustainable Development Goals

MADINAH, Saudi Arabia and LAUSANNE, Switzerland /PRNewswire/ -- The Holy City of Madinah has signed a Letter of Intent with the United Nations Human Settlements Program (UN-Habitat) to join its SDG Cities Global Initiative. It is a clear recognition of the firm commitment of the Saudi city to be an inclusive, safe, resilient and sustainable city. Indeed, Madinah's efforts are focused on putting the well-being of the citizens at the center and to advance in the direction of the Sustainable Development Goals. Madinah Region Development Authority has decided to begin the onboarding process for obtaining the required certification of SDG Cities Global Initiative.

The SDG Cities Global Initiative is intended to catalyze local governments' sustainability efforts and build their capacity to localize the SDG. It also aims to celebrate cities for their sustainable development achievements by sharing their promising practices and policies globally. National governments have recognized that the achievement of the 17 ambitious Sustainable Development Goals by 2030 requires the involvement of local governments. UN-Habitat has launched the SDG Cities Global Initiative to offer cities a clear pathway to SDG localization through providing planning tools, expert assistance, financing, and publicity incentives.

About UN-Habitat

UN-Habitat is the United Nations program working towards a better urban future. Its mission is to promote socially and environmentally sustainable human settlements development and the achievement of adequate shelter for all.

Through drawing together cooperation with committed partners, relevant stakeholders, and urban actors, including at all levels of government as well as the private sector, UN-Habitat is applying its technical expertise, normative work and capacity development to implement the New Urban Agenda and Sustainable Development Goal 11 – to make cities inclusive, safe, resilient and sustainable.

About Madinah City

Madinah is the second-holiest city in Islam, with Makkah and Jerusalem serving as the holiest and third-holiest cities respectively. It is the capital of the Madinah Province of Saudi Arabia. As of 2020, the estimated population of the city is 1.5 million. Located in Madinah, 'the Prophet's Mosque' is of exceptional importance in Islam and serves as the burial site of the last prophet, Muhammad, by whom the mosque was built in 622 CE.