The Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation, through its central laboratory in the Department of Planning and Development - Trakhees, conducted about 1,800 tests during the first half of 2023 to ensure the efficiency and safety of environmental systems in the special development zones that fall under the supervision of the Corporation in Dubai, within the framework of directing efforts for achieving environmental sustainability and supporting national strategies to build a more prosperous future.

Engineer Abdulla Belhoul, CEO of the Department of Planning and Development - Trakhees, confirmed that the Central Laboratory in the Environment, Health and Safety Department was able during the first half of this year to develop its services provided in response to the vision of the wise leadership by dedicating 2023 as the Year of Sustainability, pointing to Trakhees' keenness to keep pace with all government directives related to providing the best elements of health, safety and security that enhance the quality of life for all residents and visitors of the Emirate of Dubai to consolidate its position as the best city for life.

Engineer Abdullah Belhoul stated that the Central Laboratory is working to verify the quality and safety of environmental systems in the areas supervised by the Corporation and to prevent environmental damage resulting from construction and manufacturing operations in those areas, which may negatively affect the environment and human health. Through applying the best practices in the environmental field, in accordance with local and international standards and approved specifications, we ensure the achievement of high levels of health and safety for all members of society.

The CEO of the Trakhees Department confirmed that the Central Laboratory is working on employing the latest technologies to achieve the vision and mission of the Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation by setting up operations, approving regulations and implementing innovative solutions through specialized technical cadres who are qualified to conduct various types of analyzes, which number about 50 types including, for example, measuring the quality of drinking water, swimming pool water, groundwater, air quality analysis, gaseous emissions, noise level measurement, and other services through the use of the latest innovative devices and leading technologies in the field of physical, chemical and microbiological examinations.

For his part, Salem Al Hammadi, Director of the Environment, Health and Safety Department at Trakhees Department, referred to the results of the Central Laboratory reports during the first half of this year, which indicate that about 1,800 analyzes were conducted to ensure the efficiency and safety of environmental systems in the areas that fall under the supervision of the Corporation. The official statistics issued by the Environment, Health and Safety Department revealed the growth in the number of transactions submitted to conduct various environmental analyzes during this year compared to last year.

Al-Hammadi stressed the Corporation's keenness in the innovative use of technology to provide smart and distinguished services to its customers, as the PCFC is constantly working on developing dealing mechanisms to comply with best practices and the latest advanced technologies to ensure the provision of the best health, safety and security elements and at the same time ensure the happiness and loyalty of customers in line with government directives.