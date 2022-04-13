Abu Dhabi: The Central Bank of the UAE (CBUAE) and the Bank of Korea (BOK) today, renewed the Bilateral Local Currency Swap Agreement, reaffirming their commitment to promote bilateral trade and financial cooperation.

This agreement was signed by H. E. Khaled Mohamed Balama, Governor of the CBUAE and Mr. Juyeol Lee, Governor of BOK.

The agreement, which was originally signed in 2013, will continue to allow the exchange of local currencies between the two central banks of up to AED 20 billion and to KRW 6.1 trillion for a period of five years, with the possibility of extension by mutual consent. It will come into effect today (April 13, 2022).

H.E Khaled Mohamed Balama, Governor of the CBUAE, commented: “The agreement with the Bank of Korea contributes significantly to the development of economic and financial markets on both countries. It reflects the desire to enhance our bilateral cooperation on financial matters, particularly on trade and investment, and to strengthen financial stability.”