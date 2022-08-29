Abu Dhabi: The Central Bank of the UAE (CBUAE), has launched a new corporate website with various interactive digital services to achieve its vision to be among the top central banks globally in promoting monetary and financial stability and supporting the UAE’s competitiveness and meet the needs and aspirations of the consumers and partners.

The launch of the new website is part of CBUAE’s transformation initiatives and keenness to communicate effectively with the consumers, partners and service users. It reflects CBUAE’s commitment to the next fifty years' development plan, which comprises digital transformation and the adoption of modern financial technologies, and promotes its regulatory and supervisory role that will enhance confidence in the financial services sector in the UAE.

The website design is in line with the latest international standards to enhance users’ experience through easy navigation and advanced search and filter features and to ensure interactive communications. It provides the latest financial and monetary news, research and statistics on the UAE and CBUAE regulations. In addition, the website contains dedicated sections related to the Museum of Coins and Notes, the Cyber Security Center of Excellence to develop a secure UAE financial sector infrastructure, and the Consumer Education Centre to promote financial awareness. In addition, it provides various digital services, such as the purchase of commemorative coins and museum visit booking, along with other interactive platforms.

To visit the new corporate website, please click on the following link: www.centralbank.ae

