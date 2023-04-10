The Lawyers Affairs Committee of the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department (ADJD) issued a decision approving the applications for registration in the roll of practicing lawyers for 8 new Emirati lawyers, in addition to accepting applications for renewal of registration submitted by 13 others.

The meeting of the Lawyers Affairs Committee which was chaired by His Excellency Yousef Saeed Alabri, Undersecretary of the Judicial Department, considered a complaint lodged against a lawyer and took appropriate decisions on it. The Committee also approved the application made by an Emirati lawyer to shift his registration to the roll of non-practicing lawyers, and endorsed the application filed by another UAE national lawyer to be transfer his registration to the roll of practicing lawyers.

The meeting of the Lawyers Affairs Committee was chaired by His Excellency Yousef Saeed Alabri, Undersecretary of the Judicial Department, in the presence of the Committee members Judge Bushaib Hajjami from Al Ain Court of Appeal, Judge Assem Elsaadany, from Abu Dhabi Commercial Court, Mohamed Dhewaiher Mohamed Alkatheeri, from the Public Prosecution, Attorney Abdullah Fadhl Al Hammadi, and Khamees Mubarak Al Qubaisi, Director of Lawyers and Experts Affairs Division, as rapporteur of the Committee.

