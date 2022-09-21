The Centre of Forensic and Digital Sciences of Abu Dhabi Judicial Department (ADJD) received a delegation from the Abu Dhabi Police General Headquarters, in a bid to develop cooperation and partnership and exchange knowledge in areas of common interest, in accordance with the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of the Presidential Court, and Chairman of Abu Dhabi Judicial Department, to share experiences with the competent bodies, so as to achieve integration between the different institutions, leading to the application of international best practices.

Engineer Saeed Alamoudi, Director of the ADJD’s Centre of Forensic and Digital Sciences, received the delegation of Abu Dhabi Police, which included Colonel Dr. Issa Alawadi from the Abu Dhabi Police GHQ, Major Adel Al Ali, Director of the Victims Affairs Office at Abu Dhabi Police GHQ, and Major Mohammed Al Ali from the Victims Affairs Office at Abu Dhabi Police GHQ.

During the visit, the two sides discussed ways to strengthen the bonds of an effective partnership to achieve the ambitions of leadership in cooperation with strategic partners, and to adopt proactive and prospective joint ideas to develop scientific and practical methodologies and policies to support technical preparedness for emergencies, in support of security and social stability.

Discussions also focused on the development of action plans and cooperation with the relevant teams of government agencies to ensure a rapid response to emergencies and crises, as well as the development of scenarios and joint working mechanisms to improve preparedness and coordination to cope with challenges, in addition to the establishment of joint working teams on a permanent basis and the delivery of training courses to prepare specialists in the field of forensics and digital sciences.

The visiting delegation was briefed on the functions and sections of the Centre of Forensic and Digital Sciences, which provides various services through advanced and integrated systems in line with the highest international standards, in order to ensure the efficiency of the criminal justice system and to achieve an accomplished, fair and efficient judicial system.

The Abu Dhabi police delegation also learned about the Centre's efforts to apply the best international standards in the field of forensic examinations, in addition to strengthening communication with partners and international expert bodies, in order to learn about the latest technologies used in this vital field, which will ultimately be reflected in the quality of performance.

In the course of the visit, the Abu Dhabi Police exposed its preparedness to deal with accidents, crises, emergencies and disasters, particularly in relation to victim identification, and outlined its future plans and the mechanisms it is striving to develop to achieve a response that meets leadership aspirations.