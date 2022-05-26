The Abu Dhabi Judicial Department (ADJD) received a high-level judicial delegation from the Board of Grievances of the sisterly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, in the course of strengthening the ties of cooperation and exchange of experiences between the judicial and legal institutions of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries, with the aim of establishing the foundations of justice and the rule of law, and to enhance security, social and economic stability in the countries of the region.

Counsellor Ali Al Shaer Al Dhaheri, Director of the Judicial Inspection at the ADJD, who welcomed the visiting delegation led by H.E Sheikh Ali bin Muhammad Al Sultan, Vice Chairman of the Board of Grievances in charge of Judicial Affairs, stressed the strong relations existing between the two parties and the importance of mutual cooperation and integration in consolidating the role of the judicial institutions of both countries.

Mr. Ali Al Shaer also underlined the interest of the ADJD, under the guidance of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Presidential Affairs and Chairman of Abu Dhabi Judicial Department, in exchanging its expertise and experiences with various judicial authorities at the regional and international levels, with a view to implementing the approved best practices in the judicial field.

During its four-day visit, the Saudi delegation was introduced to the remote litigation system operated in Abu Dhabi courts, the mechanisms used in court proceedings and the modern technologies deployed by the department to provide world-class judicial and legal services. The delegation was also briefed on the Judicial Department's 2021-2023 Strategy, which aims to adopt international best practices and achieve excellence in the administration of justice through four priorities aimed at supporting judicial specialisation and ensuring the quality of judicial decisions and prosecutorial work, while ensuring business sustainability and continuity in a forward-looking framework, and satisfying customers through the provision of smart and innovative judicial and legal services.

This visit was also an opportunity for the delegation from the Saudi Board of Grievances to discover the main building of the Judicial Department where they were given a guided tour during which they were briefed on the services provided and the ease with which transactions are carried out, as well as a detailed explanation of the management of the judicial system and legal services in the Judicial Department the tools for monitoring the performance of members of the judiciary and the role of the Abu Dhabi Judicial Academy (ADJA) in qualifying the administrative and judicial control officers in government agencies, the qualification of government advisors, the methodology of selecting and qualifying trainers and preparing training packages, in addition to the ADJA's experience in judicial training through the Judicial Training Quality Cycles methodology, and the digital and modern technological means used in the field of training.

The guests of the Judicial Department also viewed a number of awareness-raising films that embody the Department's message in its interaction with society to enshrine a legal culture among individuals, and to support its efforts to educate, raise awareness and achieve its qualitative objectives by consolidating knowledge and improving respect for the law, thereby ensuring the protection of society from criminal manifestations and their potential negative corollaries.

The visiting delegation praised the high level of services provided by the Judicial Department and the wide use of advanced technologies that facilitate access to justice and ensure the provision of pioneering judicial services, stressing that the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department has become a reference and a model to follow in terms of development, creativity and innovation.

