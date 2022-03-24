The Abu Dhabi Judicial Department (ADJD) received a delegation from the International Association of Prosecutors (IAP), in its efforts to strengthen cooperation and exchange of experiences with international organisations and bodies sharing common competencies, which will ultimately be reflected in the quality of judicial work and in the provision of the best services as per the highest internationally approved standards.

The meeting, which took place in the margins of the visit, reviewed the working mechanism of the Association, as well as the services it provides to all its members worldwide from 177 countries, such as the delivery of specialised training programmes, the possibility to participate in international and regional seminars and conferences, and the opportunity it offers to communicate and discuss issues related to the work of prosecutors

The meeting was attended by Mr. Mohammed Dhewaiher Alkatheeri, Senior Advocate General at Abu Dhabi Public Prosecution, Mr. Hasan Mohamed Alhammadi, Director of the Prosecution Affairs Division, Mohammed Hassan Abdul Rahim, Advocate General and Vice-President of the IAP, and Janne Holst Hubner, Executive Director of the IAP.

The participants commended the efforts of the International Association of Prosecutors in strengthening the rule of law, achieving justice, integrity and respect for human rights, as well as its role in facilitating the communication process and exchange of experiences and information between prosecutors from different countries, and improving international cooperation in the fight against crime as a bridge to speed up the trial of criminal cases.

At the end of the visit, which included a tour of the Judicial Department's premises to learn about the judicial services in Abu Dhabi, the IAP delegation praised the ADJD's achievements in terms of state-of-the-art infrastructure and cutting-edge electronic services to conduct various procedures and facilitate the processes for court users.

-Ends-