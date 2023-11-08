The Abu Dhabi Judicial Department (ADJD) is participating in the 42nd edition of Sharjah International Book Fair 2023 (SIBF 2023), which is being held at the Expo Centre – Sharjah, from the 1st to 12th of November 2023, under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Member of the Federal Supreme Council and Ruler of the Emirate of Sharjah.

ADJD's participation is part of its endeavours to promote the dissemination of legal culture and to raise awareness of legal issues among members of society, and is consistent with its strategic priorities of increasing its participation and presence on local and international stages and delivering its awareness messages in innovative ways by diversifying the activities and events offered to the public, in line with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice-President of the UAE, Deputy Prime Minister, Chairman of the Presidential Court and Chairman of Abu Dhabi Judicial Department, to consolidate legal literacy among different segments of society as one of the foundations underpinning the achievement of the rule of law.

In its SIBF 2023 pavilion, the ADJD is displaying a number of legal publications, both in printed and electronic forms, including a valuable collection of specialised books and periodicals in the judicial and legal field, a series of miscellaneous legal publications, including new legislation and laws, specialised research and studies that are likely to enrich judicial work, and rulings handed down by the Abu Dhabi Cassation Court.

The Department also provides an introductory presentation of the services offered by Abu Dhabi Centre for Community and Legal Awareness (“Masouliya”), and which are dedicated to improving the safety and protection of individuals through awareness-raising campaigns and initiatives, to educate young people, parents and guardians about positive societal behaviour and the legal consequences arising from misconduct, in order to reinforce a sense of responsibility among all.

The ADJD is also highlighting during this SIBF 2023 the services of its Central Library, which offers opportunities for academics and researchers to access its valuable resources consisting of judicial and legal works, as well as the Abu Dhabi Judicial Academy platform for distance learning and the provision of legal, family and psychological counselling services by experts from the ADJD.