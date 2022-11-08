The Abu Dhabi Judicial Department (ADJD) is participating in the Sharjah International Book Fair 2022 (SIBF 2022), which is being held from 2 to 13 November 2022, under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Member of the Federal Supreme Council and Ruler of the Emirate of Sharjah, in its endeavours to promote the dissemination of legal culture and to raise awareness of legal matters among members of society.

ADJD's participation in this annual cultural event is consistent with its strategic priorities of increasing its participation and presence on local and international stages and delivering its awareness messages in innovative ways by diversifying the activities and events offered to the public, in line with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of the Presidential Court and Chairman of Abu Dhabi Judicial Department, to consolidate legal knowledge among different segments of society as one of the foundations underpinning the achievement of the rule of law.

In its SIBF 2022 pavilion, the ADJD is displaying a number of legal publications, both in printed and electronic form, including a valuable collection of specialised books, a series of miscellaneous legal publications, educational and awareness-raising literature, in addition to showcasing its electronic services available to court users via digital platforms.

The Department also provides an introductory presentation of the services offered on the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department's Judgments and Legislation Portal, which is an artificial intelligence-based legal platform providing a variety of services to members of the judiciary and all those interested in the law, offering objectively classified court decisions in order of issuing courts, as well as local and federal legislation allowing for easy and simplified searching.

The ADJD also highlights the services of its Central Library, which offers opportunities for academics and researchers to access its valuable resources consisting of judicial and legal works, as well as the Abu Dhabi Judicial Academy platform for distance learning and the provision of legal, family and psychological counselling services by experts from the ADJD.

